Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 41
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
- Is Taurine a Biomarker?
- Application of Nanoscale Bioassemblies to Clinical Laboratory
- Cardiac Troponins: Clinical and Analytical Aspects
- Leptin Physiology and Pathophysiology in the Elderly
- Biochemical Pathways of Wound Healing: Implications for Development of Disease Specific Diagnostics
- Clinical Laboratory Tools to Diagnose Inflammation
- Advances in Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing
- Advances in Prion Disease Surveillance
Description
Volume 41 in the internationally acclaimed Advances in Clinical Chemistry, contains chapters submitted from leading experts from academia and clinical laboratory science. Authors are from a diverse field of clinical chemistry disciplines and diagnostics ranging from basic biochemical exploration to cutting edge microarray technology. In keeping with the tradition of the series, this volume emphasizes novel laboratory advances with application not only to both clinical laboratory diagnostics, but as well as practical basic science studies.
This volume of Advances in Clinical Chemistry is an indispensable resource and practical guide for twenty-first century practitioners of clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, pathology, and clinical laboratory sciences in general.
Key Features
- Addresses taurine as a biomarker
- Reviews development of clinical laboratory diagnostic tools for an aging population
- Written by international leaders in the field of clinical chemistry
Readership
Clinical chemists, pathologists, medical technologists, and researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 31st March 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080463292
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120103416
Reviews
Praise for the series:
"Its continuity of pertinence, excellence, and authority remains unbroken-a tribute to the skillful editing and writing involved. Every informed laboratory staff must have available a copy of this volume." --CLINICAL CHEMISTRY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Gregory Makowski Serial Editor
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA