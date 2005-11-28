Advances in Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120103409, 9780080915593

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 40

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Gregory Makowski
eBook ISBN: 9780080915593
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120103409
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 2005
Page Count: 424

Table of Contents

  1. BNP as a biomarker in heart disease; 2. Pathways of myocyte death: implications for development of clinical laboratory biomarkers; 3. Breast Cancer Biomarkers; 4. Autoantibodies in Autoimmune Liver Disease; 5. Mass spectrometry of advanced glycation end products; 6. Advances in Real-Time PCR: Application to Clinical Laboratory Diagnostics; 7. Growth Factors in Lung Development; 8. Clinical Laboratory Evaluation of Male Subfertility

Description

Volume forty in the internationally acclaimed Advances in Clinical Chemistry, contains chapters submitted from leading experts from academia and clinical laboratory science. Authors are from a diverse field of clinical chemistry disciplines and diagnostics ranging from basic biochemical exploration to cutting edge microarray technology. In keeping with the tradition of the series, this volume emphasizes novel laboratory advances with application not only to both clinical laboratory diagnostics, but as well as practical basic science studies.

This volume of Advances in Clinical Chemistry is an indispensable resource and practical guide for twenty-first century practitioners of clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, pathology, and clinical laboratory sciences in general.

Key Features

Addresses biomarkers in heart disease and breast cancer Presents the latest advances in real-time PCR with regard to clinical laboratory diagnostics *Written by international leaders in the field of clinical chemistry

Readership

Clinical chemists, pathologists, medical technologists, and researchers

Reviews

Praise for the series: "Its continuity of pertinence, excellence, and authority remains unbroken-a tribute to the skillful editing and writing involved. Every informed laboratory staff must have available a copy of this volume." @source:--CLINICAL CHEMISTRY

About the Serial Editors

Gregory Makowski

Gregory Makowski Serial Editor

Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA

