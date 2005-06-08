Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 39
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- A Clinical and Analytical Review of Ischemia Modified Albumin Measured by the Albumin Cobalt Binding Test
- Human Tissue Kallikreins: From Gene Structure to Function and Clinical Applications
- Cholesterol and lipids in depression: stress, hypothalamo-pituitary-adrenocortical axis and inflammation/immunity
- Advances on Biological Markers in Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease
- Endothelial Microparticles (EMP) as Vascular Disease Markers
- Proteomics in Clinical Laboratory Diagnosis
- Molecular Determinants of Human Longevity
- Laboratory Findings of Caloric Restriction in Rodents and Primates
- Immuno-PCR as a clinical laboratory tool
Description
Volume thirty-nine in the internationally acclaimed Advances in Clinical Chemistry, contains chapters submitted from leading experts from academia and clinical laboratory science. Authors are from a diverse field of clinical chemistry disciplines and diagnostics ranging from basic biochemical exploration to cutting edge microarray technology. In keeping with the tradition of the series, this volume emphasizes novel laboratory advances with application not only to both clinical laboratory diagnostics, but as well as practical basic science studies.
This volume of Advances in Clinical Chemistry is an indispensable resource and practical guide for twenty-first century practitioners of clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, pathology, and clinical laboratory sciences in general.
Key Features
Presents advances in assay methods such as immuno-PCR technology and proteomic assessment Discusses the development and potential applications of novel biomarkers of chronic conditions (i.e,. Alzheimer's disease, cancer, cardiovascular disease and depression) *Addresses molecular and biochemical findings in the aging process
Readership
Clinical chemists, pathologists, medical technologists, and researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 8th June 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080458298
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120103393
Reviews
Praise for the series: "Its continuity of pertinence, excellence, and authority remains unbroken-a tribute to the skillful editing and writing involved. Every informed laboratory staff must have available a copy of this volume." @source:--CLINICAL CHEMISTRY
About the Serial Editors
Gregory Makowski Serial Editor
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA