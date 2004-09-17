Advances in Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120103386, 9780080490274

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 38

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Gregory Makowski
eBook ISBN: 9780080490274
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120103386
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th September 2004
Page Count: 266
Table of Contents

Preface

  1. Lipoprotein oxidation products and arteriosclerosis: theory and methods with applicability to the clinical chemistry laboratory N. Abudu, J.J. Miller, S.S. Levinson

  2. Measurement of matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs) and tissue inhibitors of metalloproteinases (TIMPs) in blood and urine: potential clinical applications S. Zucker, K. Doshi, J.Cao

  3. Molecular method to quantitatively detect micrometastases and its clinical significance in gastrointestinal malignancies H. Nakanashi

  4. Zymographic evaluation of plasminogen activators and plasminogen activator inhibitors M.L. Rogan

  5. Estrogen metabolites, conjugates and DNA adducts: Possible biomarkers for risk of breast, prostate and other human cancers E.G. Rogan, E.L. Cavalieri

  6. Organophosphates/nerve agents poisoning: mechanism of action, diagnosis, prophylaxis and treatment J. Bajgar

  7. The potential of protein-detecting microarrays for clinical diagnostics A.H. Smith, J.M. Vrtis, T. Kodadek

  8. Clinical laboratory implication of single living cells mRNA analysis T. Osada, H. Uehara, H. Kim, A. Ikai

Letter to the Editor L. Vitek

Description

Volume thirty-eight in the series of the internationally acclaimed Advances in Clinical Chemistry, contains chapters submitted from leading experts from academia and clinical laboratory science. Authors are from a diverse field of clinical chemistry disciplines and diagnostics ranging from basic biochemical exploration to cutting edge microarray technology. In keeping with the tradition of the series, this volume emphasizes novel laboratory advances with application not only to both clinical laboratory diagnostics, but as well as practical basic science studies.

This volume of Advances in Clinical Chemistry is an indispensable resource and practical guide for twenty-first century practitioners of clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, pathology, and clinical laboratory sciences in general.

Key Features

Selected Contents on: -Biochemical markers in atherosclerosis and cancer -Molecular diagnostics in metastatic diseases -Single cell mRNA analysis -Protein detecting microarray technology -Evaluation of nerve agents and poisoning

Readership

Clinical chemists, pathologists, medical technologists, and researchers

Details

No. of pages:
266
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080490274
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120103386

About the Serial Editors

Gregory Makowski

Gregory Makowski Serial Editor

Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA

