Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 38
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Lipoprotein oxidation products and arteriosclerosis: theory and methods with applicability to the clinical chemistry laboratory N. Abudu, J.J. Miller, S.S. Levinson
Measurement of matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs) and tissue inhibitors of metalloproteinases (TIMPs) in blood and urine: potential clinical applications S. Zucker, K. Doshi, J.Cao
Molecular method to quantitatively detect micrometastases and its clinical significance in gastrointestinal malignancies H. Nakanashi
Zymographic evaluation of plasminogen activators and plasminogen activator inhibitors M.L. Rogan
Estrogen metabolites, conjugates and DNA adducts: Possible biomarkers for risk of breast, prostate and other human cancers E.G. Rogan, E.L. Cavalieri
Organophosphates/nerve agents poisoning: mechanism of action, diagnosis, prophylaxis and treatment J. Bajgar
The potential of protein-detecting microarrays for clinical diagnostics A.H. Smith, J.M. Vrtis, T. Kodadek
Clinical laboratory implication of single living cells mRNA analysis T. Osada, H. Uehara, H. Kim, A. Ikai
Letter to the Editor L. Vitek
Description
Volume thirty-eight in the series of the internationally acclaimed Advances in Clinical Chemistry, contains chapters submitted from leading experts from academia and clinical laboratory science. Authors are from a diverse field of clinical chemistry disciplines and diagnostics ranging from basic biochemical exploration to cutting edge microarray technology. In keeping with the tradition of the series, this volume emphasizes novel laboratory advances with application not only to both clinical laboratory diagnostics, but as well as practical basic science studies.
This volume of Advances in Clinical Chemistry is an indispensable resource and practical guide for twenty-first century practitioners of clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, pathology, and clinical laboratory sciences in general.
Key Features
Selected Contents on: -Biochemical markers in atherosclerosis and cancer -Molecular diagnostics in metastatic diseases -Single cell mRNA analysis -Protein detecting microarray technology -Evaluation of nerve agents and poisoning
Readership
Clinical chemists, pathologists, medical technologists, and researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 17th September 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080490274
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120103386
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Gregory Makowski Serial Editor
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA