Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 18
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Oscar Bodansky A.L. Latner
eBook ISBN: 9780080566160
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th February 1976
Page Count: 335
About the Serial Editors
Oscar Bodansky Serial Editor
Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York
A.L. Latner Serial Editor
Department of Clinical Biochemistry, The University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, The Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England
