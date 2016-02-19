Advances in Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120103188, 9780080566160

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 18

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Oscar Bodansky A.L. Latner
eBook ISBN: 9780080566160
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th February 1976
Page Count: 335
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
193.00
164.05
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
335
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080566160

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Oscar Bodansky Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York

A.L. Latner Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Clinical Biochemistry, The University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, The Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.