Advances in Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120103140, 9780080566122

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 14

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Oscar Bodansky A.L. Latner
eBook ISBN: 9780080566122
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1971
Page Count: 492
No. of pages:
492
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080566122

About the Serial Editors

Oscar Bodansky Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York

A.L. Latner Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Clinical Biochemistry, The University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, The Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England

