Advances in Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120103102, 9780080566085

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 10

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Oscar Bodansky C.P. Stewart
eBook ISBN: 9780080566085
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
193.00
164.05
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080566085

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Oscar Bodansky Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York

C.P. Stewart Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Clinical Chemistry, University of Edinburgh, Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, Scotland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.