Advances in Clean Hydrocarbon Fuel Processing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845697273, 9780857093783

Advances in Clean Hydrocarbon Fuel Processing

1st Edition

Science and Technology

Editors: M. Rashid Khan
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845697273
Paperback ISBN: 9780081016763
eBook ISBN: 9780857093783
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 23rd September 2011
Page Count: 584
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy

Part I: Overview and assessment of hydrocarbon fuel conversion processes

Chapter 1: Characterization and preparation of biomass, oil shale and coal-based feedstocks

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types and properties of feedstock

1.3 Coal feedstock characterization and requirements

1.4 Coal cleaning and preparation techniques

1.5 Coal slurry fuels

1.6 Future trends

1.7 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 2: Production, properties and environmental impact of hydrocarbon fuel conversion

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Production of hydrocarbon fuels

2.3 Properties of hydrocarbon fuels

2.4 Use and energy efficiency

2.5 Environmental impact

2.6 Toxicity hazards

2.7 Future trends in fuels production and properties

Chapter 3: Life cycle assessment (LCA) of alternative hydrocarbon fuel conversion

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Life cycle assessment: environmental, energetic and techno-economic issues

3.3 Life cycle assessment of fuel conversion routes and alternative feedstock utilisation

3.4 Conclusions and future trends

3.5 Sources of further information and advice

Part II: Solid hydrocarbon fuel processing and technology

Chapter 4: Direct liquefaction (DCL) processes and technology for coal and biomass conversion

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Feedstocks for direct liquefaction

4.3 Basics of coal and biomass/lignin reaction chemistry

4.4 Process variables: coal rank, solvent, catalyst, temperature, pressure and residence time in direct liquefaction (DCL)

4.5 Known process technologies

4.6 Product output and quality issues

4.7 Process control and modeling techniques

4.8 Advantages and limitations

4.9 Future trends in direct coal liquefaction

4.10 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 5: Gasification process technology

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Gasification in the refinery environment

5.3 Basic principles

5.4 Building blocks for complete systems

5.5 Hydrogen and power plant as an example for a complete system

5.6 Advantages and limitations

5.7 Future trends

5.8 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 6: Pyrolysis processes and technology for the conversion of hydrocarbons and biomass

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Applicable feedstocks

6.3 Process technology

6.4 Basic reactions

6.5 Thermodynamics/reaction kinetics

6.6 Catalyst and solvent utilization

6.7 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 7: Biomass catalysis in conventional refineries

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Biomass feedstock: availability and diversity

7.3 Catalytic cracking of biomass feedstock

7.4 Hydrotreating of biomass feedstock

7.5 Production of conventional liquid fuels from sugars

7.6 Future trends

Part III: Liquid hydrocarbon fuel processing and technology

Chapter 8: Sulfur removal from heavy and light petroleum hydrocarbon by selective oxidation

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Background

8.3 Oxidative desulfurization chemistry

8.4 Conclusions

Chapter 9: Partial oxidation (POX) processes and technology for clean fuel and chemical production

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Process technology and methods of partial oxidation (POX)

9.3 Basic partial oxidation reactions

9.4 Catalysts utilized

9.5 Process control and modelling techniques

9.6 Advantages, limitations and optimization

9.7 Future trends

Chapter 10: Hydroconversion processes and technology for clean fuel and chemical production

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction to petroleum refining

10.2 Environmental protection

10.3 Hydroconversion overview

10.4 Economics of hydroconversion

10.5 Chemistry of hydroconversion

10.6 Supported-metal hydroconversion catalyst

10.7 Commercial hydroconversion units

10.8 Future trends in hydroconversion

Part IV: Gaseous hydrocarbon fuel processing and technology

Chapter 11: Middle distillate fuel production from synthesis gas via the Fischerâ€“Tropsch process

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Process technology

11.3 Basic principles of the reaction process

11.4 Catalyst utilisation

11.5 Product upgrading and quality issues

11.6 Process modelling and control

11.7 Advantages, limitations and optimisation for synthetic middle distillate fuels

11.8 Future trends

11.9 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 12: Methanol and dimethyl ether (DME) production from synthesis gas

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Process technology and new innovations

12.3 Basic principles of methanol synthesis

12.4 Catalysts

12.5 Product quality

12.6 Estimation of production costs

12.7 Future trends

12.8 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 13: Advances in water-gas shift technology: modern catalysts and improved reactor concepts

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Modern reactor concepts

13.3 Advanced catalytic systems

13.4 Conclusions and future trends

Chapter 14: Natural gas hydrate conversion processes

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Factors important for hydrate conversion

14.3 Resource potential

14.4 Conversion processes

14.5 Advantages, limitations and optimization

14.6 Future trends

14.7 Sources of further information and advice

Part V: Operational issues and process improvement in hydrocarbon fuel processing plant

Chapter 15: Environmental degradation in hydrocarbon fuel processing plant: issues and mitigation

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Types of degradation and their main locations

15.3 Protection and mitigation technologies

15.4 Plant management techniques

15.5 Future trends

15.6 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 16: Automation technology in hydrocarbon fuel processing plant

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Automation technology survey: from exploration to processing

16.3 Fundamentals of process control

16.4 Control design

16.5 Future trends in automation technology

16.6 Working towards a broader integration of control and operation

16.7 Conclusions

Chapter 17: Advanced process control for clean fuel production: smart plant of the future

Abstract:

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Incentives for smart process control technologies

17.3 Smart instrumentation of the future

17.4 Advanced process control (APC) and optimization solutions

17.5 Model predictive control technology (MPC)

17.6 Real-time optimization (RTO) technology

17.7 Control performance monitoring (CPM)

17.8 Driving future innovation, sustainability and performance in process control technologies

Chapter 18: Process modeling for hydrocarbon fuel conversion

Abstract:

18.1 Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) modeling techniques

18.4 Chemical kinetic modeling

Description

Conventional coal, oil and gas resources used worldwide for power production and transportation are limited and unsustainable. Research and development into clean, alternative hydrocarbon fuels is therefore aimed at improving fuel security through exploring new feedstock conversion techniques, improving production efficiency and reducing environmental impacts.

Advances in clean hydrocarbon fuel processing provides a comprehensive and systematic reference on the range of alternative conversion processes and technologies.

Following introductory overviews of the feedstocks, environmental issues and life cycle assessment for alternative hydrocarbon fuel processing, sections go on to review solid, liquid and gaseous fuel conversion. Solid fuel coverage includes reviews of liquefaction, gasification, pyrolysis and biomass catalysis. Liquid fuel coverage includes reviews of sulfur removal, partial oxidation and hydroconversion. Gaseous fuel coverage includes reviews of Fischer-Tropsch synthesis, methanol and dimethyl ether production, water-gas shift technology and natural gas hydrate conversion. The final section examines environmental degradation issues in fuel processing plants as well as automation, advanced process control and process modelling techniques for plant optimisation

Written by an international team of expert contributors, Advances in clean hydrocarbon fuel processing provides a valuable reference for fuel processing engineers, industrial petrochemists and energy professionals, as well as for researchers and academics in this field.

Key Features

  • A comprehensive reference on the range of alternative conversion processes and technologies
  • Provides an overview of the feedstocks, environmental issues and life cycle assessments for alternative hydrocarbon fuel processing, including a review of the key issues in solid, liquid and gaseous fuel conversion
  • Examines automation, advanced process control and process modelling techniques for plant optimisation

Readership

Fuel processing engineers, industrial petrochemists and energy professionals, as well as for researchers and academics in this field.

About the Editors

M. Rashid Khan Editor

Dr M. Rashid Khan is the leader of Corporate Intellectual Assets Management in the Technology Management Division at Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia. He is widely regarded for his work in clean and alternative energies and carbon management. Dr Khan serves as a consultant for Intellectual Property and Business Development for a variety of fields.

Affiliations and Expertise

Saudi Aramco & King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Saudi Arabia

