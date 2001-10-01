Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 28
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors. Preface.
K.S. Rosengren and G.S. Braswell, Variability in Children's Reasoning.
C.J. Brainerd and V.F. Reyna, Fuzzy-Trace Theory: Dual Processes in Memory, Reasoning, and Cognitive Neuroscience.
Y. Barnes-Holmes, S.C. Hayes, D. Barnes-Holmes, and B. Roche, Relational Frame Theory: A Post-Skinnerian Account of Human Language and Cognition.
S. Avenevoli and L. Steinberg, The Continuity of Depression across the Adolescent Transition.
M.J. Chandler, The Time of Our Lives: Self-Continuity in Native and Non-native Youth. Author Index. Subject Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.
Description
Advances in Child Development and Behavior is intended to ease the task faced by researchers, instructors, and students who are confronted by the vast amount of research and theoretical discussion in child development and behavior. The serial provides scholarly technical articles with critical reviews, recent advances in research, and fresh theoretical viewpoints. Volume 28 discusses variability in reasoning, dual processes in memory, reasoning, and cognitive neuroscience, language and cognition, and adolescent depression.
Readership
Researchers, graduate students, and academics in developmental and cognitive psychology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 246
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 1st October 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080526270
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120097289
Reviews
@qu:"This book is useful, not only for scholars already interested in the specific topics reviewed, but for anyone open to the scientific process... where speculation meets data, where questions confront assumptions, and where fresh discoveries begin." @source:--CHILD DEVELOPMENT ABSTRACTS AND BIBLIOGRAPHY
About the Serial Volume Editors
Hayne Reese Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology West Virginia University Morgantown, West Virginia
Robert Kail Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA