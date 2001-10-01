Advances in Child Development and Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120097289, 9780080526270

Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 28

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Hayne Reese Robert Kail
eBook ISBN: 9780080526270
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120097289
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2001
Page Count: 246
Table of Contents

Contributors. Preface.

K.S. Rosengren and G.S. Braswell, Variability in Children's Reasoning.

C.J. Brainerd and V.F. Reyna, Fuzzy-Trace Theory: Dual Processes in Memory, Reasoning, and Cognitive Neuroscience.

Y. Barnes-Holmes, S.C. Hayes, D. Barnes-Holmes, and B. Roche, Relational Frame Theory: A Post-Skinnerian Account of Human Language and Cognition.

S. Avenevoli and L. Steinberg, The Continuity of Depression across the Adolescent Transition.

M.J. Chandler, The Time of Our Lives: Self-Continuity in Native and Non-native Youth. Author Index. Subject Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.

Description

Advances in Child Development and Behavior is intended to ease the task faced by researchers, instructors, and students who are confronted by the vast amount of research and theoretical discussion in child development and behavior. The serial provides scholarly technical articles with critical reviews, recent advances in research, and fresh theoretical viewpoints. Volume 28 discusses variability in reasoning, dual processes in memory, reasoning, and cognitive neuroscience, language and cognition, and adolescent depression.

Readership

Researchers, graduate students, and academics in developmental and cognitive psychology.

Reviews

@qu:"This book is useful, not only for scholars already interested in the specific topics reviewed, but for anyone open to the scientific process... where speculation meets data, where questions confront assumptions, and where fresh discoveries begin." @source:--CHILD DEVELOPMENT ABSTRACTS AND BIBLIOGRAPHY

About the Serial Volume Editors

Hayne Reese Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology West Virginia University Morgantown, West Virginia

Robert Kail Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA

