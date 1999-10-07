Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 27
1st Edition
Table of Contents
C. Fisher, From Form to Meaning: A Role for Structural Alignment in the Acquisition of Language.
S.A. Gelman, The Role of Essentialism in Children's Concepts.
A. Needham and A. Modi, Infants' Use of Prior Experiences with Objects in Object Segregation: Implications for Object Recognition in Infancy. A. Aguiar and R. Baillargeon, Preservation and Problem Solving in Infancy.
S.C. Mangelsdorf and C.A. Frosch, Temperament and Attachment: One Construct or Two?
H. Beilin and G. Fireman, The Foundation of Piaget's Theories: Mental and Physical Action. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
Advances in Child Development and Behavior is intended to ease the task faced by researchers, instructors, and students who are confronted by the vast amount of research and theoretical discussion in child development and behavior. The serial provides scholarly technical articles with critical reviews, recent advances in research, and fresh theoretical viewpoints. Volume 27 discusses language acquisition, object recognition, temperament, attachment, infant problem solving, and Piaget's theory.
Readership
Researchers, graduate students, and academics in developmental and cognitive psychology.
Reviews
@qu:"This book is useful, not only for scholars already interested in the specific topics reviewed, but for anyone open to the scientific process... where speculation meets data, where questions confront assumptions, and where fresh discoveries begin." @source:--CHILD DEVELOPMENT ABSTRACTS AND BIBLIOGRAPHY
About the Serial Editors
Hayne Reese Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology West Virginia University Morgantown, West Virginia