Advances in Child Development and Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120097272, 9780080524269

Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 27

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Hayne Reese
eBook ISBN: 9780080524269
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120097272
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th October 1999
Page Count: 269
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
13500.00
11475.00
118.14
100.42
73.00
62.05
120.00
102.00
90.95
77.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
86.95
73.91
69.99
59.49
115.00
97.75
107.00
90.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

C. Fisher, From Form to Meaning: A Role for Structural Alignment in the Acquisition of Language.

S.A. Gelman, The Role of Essentialism in Children's Concepts.

A. Needham and A. Modi, Infants' Use of Prior Experiences with Objects in Object Segregation: Implications for Object Recognition in Infancy. A. Aguiar and R. Baillargeon, Preservation and Problem Solving in Infancy.

S.C. Mangelsdorf and C.A. Frosch, Temperament and Attachment: One Construct or Two?

H. Beilin and G. Fireman, The Foundation of Piaget's Theories: Mental and Physical Action. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

Advances in Child Development and Behavior is intended to ease the task faced by researchers, instructors, and students who are confronted by the vast amount of research and theoretical discussion in child development and behavior. The serial provides scholarly technical articles with critical reviews, recent advances in research, and fresh theoretical viewpoints. Volume 27 discusses language acquisition, object recognition, temperament, attachment, infant problem solving, and Piaget's theory.

Readership

Researchers, graduate students, and academics in developmental and cognitive psychology.

Details

No. of pages:
269
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080524269
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120097272

Reviews

@qu:"This book is useful, not only for scholars already interested in the specific topics reviewed, but for anyone open to the scientific process... where speculation meets data, where questions confront assumptions, and where fresh discoveries begin." @source:--CHILD DEVELOPMENT ABSTRACTS AND BIBLIOGRAPHY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Hayne Reese Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology West Virginia University Morgantown, West Virginia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.