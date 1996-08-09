Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 26
Table of Contents
E. Bialystok, Preparing to Read: The Foundations of Literacy.
D. Davidson, The Role of Schemata in Children's Memory.
D.F. Bjorklund and W. Schneider, The Interaction of Knowledge, Aptitude, and Strategies in Children's Memory Performance.
U. Goswami, Analogical Reasoning and Cognitive Development.
M.E. Wagner, H.J.P. Schubert, and D.S.P. Schubert, Sex-of-Sibling Effects: A Review. Part II. Personality and Mental and Physical Health.
E.L. Moerk, Input and Learning Processes in First Language Acquisition. Chapter References. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
Advances in Child Development and Behavior is intended to ease the task faced by researchers, instructors, and students who are confronted by the vast amount of research and theoretical discussion in child development and behavior. The serial provides scholarly technical articles with critical reviews, recent advances in research, and fresh theoretical viewpoints.
Readership
Researchers, graduate students, and academics in developmental and cognitive psychology.
Details
- 253
English
© Academic Press 1996
9th August 1996
Academic Press
- 9780080565989
- 9780120097265
Reviews
@qu:"This book is useful, not only for scholars already interested in the specific topics reviewed, but for anyone open to the scientific process... where speculation meets data, where questions confront assumptions, and where fresh discoveries begin." @source:--CHILD DEVELOPMENT ABSTRACTS AND BIBLIOGRAPHY
Hayne Reese Serial Editor
Department of Psychology West Virginia University Morgantown, West Virginia