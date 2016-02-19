Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 25

@qu:"For more than 25 years, this series of edited volumes has provided important landmarks in the advancement of psychological knowledge about children. The periodic summaries of specialty areas in child development have charted two kinds of progress: (a) advances in psychological theories and methods used to study children and (b) advances in understanding children's developing competencies. These two volumes continue the fine tradition of surveying across the spectrum of developmental psychology and drawing charts of both kinds of progress... Developmental psychologists will find the variety of chapters informative and summative, ideal sources of ideas to stimulate new studies and to update teaching materials. Psychologists and scientists with allied interests may be overwhelmed at times with the numerous empirical citations, but nearly all authors have provided excellent summaries and conclusions interspersed throughout each chapter. The result is a collection of eight thought-provoking yet independent chapters in each volume that point to fruitful directions for new research." @source:--CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY @qu:"This book is useful, not only for scholars already interested in the specific topics reviewed, but for anyone open to the scientific process...where speculation meets data, where questions confront assumptions, and where fresh discoveries begin." @source:--CHILD DEVELOPMENT ABSTRACTS AND BIBLIOGRAPHY