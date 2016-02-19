Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 25
1st Edition
Table of Contents
In Memoriam: Charles C. Spiker (1925-1993).
D.W. Kee, Developmental Differences in Associative Memory: Strategy Use, Mental Effort, and Knowledge Access Interactions.
H.H. Ratner and M.A. Foley, A Unifying Framework for the Development of Children's Activity Memory.
P.H. Miller and W.L. Seier, Strategy Utilization Deficiencies in Children: When, Where, and Why.
M. Blades and C. Spencer, The Development of Children's Ability to Use Spatial Representations.
L. Baker, Fostering Metacognitive Development.
R.H. Bradley, The HOME Inventory: Review and Reflections.
E. Turiel and C. Wainryb, Social Reasoning and the Varieties of Social Experiences in Cultural Contexts.
H. Beilin, Mechanisms in the Explanation of Developmental Change. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
Advances in Child Development and Behavior is intended to ease the task faced by researchers, instructors, and students who are confronted by the vast amount of research and theoretical discussion in child development and behavior. The serial provides scholarly technical articles with critical reviews, recent advances in research, and fresh theoretical viewpoints. Volume 25 offers perspectives on children's activity memory, spatial representation, social reasoning, and metacognitive development.
Readership
Researchers, graduate students, and academics in developmental and cognitive psychology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 385
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 9th November 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080565972
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120097258
Reviews
@qu:"For more than 25 years, this series of edited volumes has provided important landmarks in the advancement of psychological knowledge about children. The periodic summaries of specialty areas in child development have charted two kinds of progress: (a) advances in psychological theories and methods used to study children and (b) advances in understanding children's developing competencies. These two volumes continue the fine tradition of surveying across the spectrum of developmental psychology and drawing charts of both kinds of progress... Developmental psychologists will find the variety of chapters informative and summative, ideal sources of ideas to stimulate new studies and to update teaching materials. Psychologists and scientists with allied interests may be overwhelmed at times with the numerous empirical citations, but nearly all authors have provided excellent summaries and conclusions interspersed throughout each chapter. The result is a collection of eight thought-provoking yet independent chapters in each volume that point to fruitful directions for new research." @source:--CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY @qu:"This book is useful, not only for scholars already interested in the specific topics reviewed, but for anyone open to the scientific process...where speculation meets data, where questions confront assumptions, and where fresh discoveries begin." @source:--CHILD DEVELOPMENT ABSTRACTS AND BIBLIOGRAPHY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Hayne Reese Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology West Virginia University Morgantown, West Virginia