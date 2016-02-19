Advances in Child Development and Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120097128, 9780080565842

Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 12

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Hayne Reese Lewis Lipsitt
eBook ISBN: 9780080565842
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1978
Page Count: 314
No. of pages:
314
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080565842

About the Serial Editors

Hayne Reese Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology West Virginia University Morgantown, West Virginia

Lewis Lipsitt Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology Brown University Providence, Rhode lsland

