Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 4
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Lewis Lipsitt Hayne Reese
eBook ISBN: 9780080565767
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 333
Details
- No. of pages:
- 333
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080565767
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Lewis Lipsitt Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology Brown University Providence, Rhode lsland
Hayne Reese Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology West Virginia University Morgantown, West Virginia
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.