Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 58
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Preface
Janette B. Benson
1. The development of mental rotation ability across the first year after birth
David S. Moore and Scott P. Johnson
2. Beyond perceptual development: Infant responding to social categories
Paul C. Quinn, Kang Lee and Olivier Pascalis
3. Groups as moral boundaries: A developmental perspective
Lisa Chalik and Marjorie Rhodes
4. Content counts: A trait and moral reasoning framework for children’s selective social learning
Kimberly E. Marble and Janet J. Boseovski
5. Trust in early childhood
Lori Markson and Yuyan Luo
6. Mother-child behavioral and physiological synchrony
Martha Ann Bell
7. What is the evidence in evidence-based mindfulness programs for children?
Kaitlyn M. Butterfield, Kim P. Roberts, Lindsey E. Feltis and Nancy Kocovski
8. Children’s future-oriented cognition
Teresa McCormack and Christoph Hoerl
Description
Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 58, the latest release in this classic resource on the field of developmental psychology, includes a variety of timely updates, with this release presenting chapters on The Development of Mental Rotation Ability Across the First Year After Birth, Groups as Moral Boundaries: A Developmental Perspective, The Development of Time Concepts, Mother-child Physiological Synchrony, Children's Social Reasoning About Others: Dispositional and Contextual Influences, Mindful Thinking: Does it Really Help Children?, On the Emergence of Differential Responding to Social Categories, Trust in Early Childhood, Infant Imitation, Social-Cognition and Brain Development, and more.
Key Features
- Contains chapters that highlight some of the most recent research in the area of child development and behavior
- Presents a high-quality and wide range of topics covered by well-known professionals
Readership
Professionals, graduate students and advanced undergraduates in developmental psychology and related fields (e.g., clinical psychology, education, nursing, social work, early childhood education, child policy)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128203712
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Janette B. Benson Serial Editor
Janette B. Benson is an Associate Professor in the Psychology Department at the University of Denver. She served for five years as the Director of the University-wide Office of Academic Assessment and co-chaired the successful University reaccreditation. Most recently she served as the Associate Dean of the Morgridge College of Education (2014-2017). Dr. Benson’s expertise is in cognitive and sensorimotor development in infancy and early childhood, and her research has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, The MacArthur Foundation and the March of Dimes. Dr. Benson has published several articles, book chapters and has edited or co-edited several books, including The Encyclopedia of Infancy and Early Childhood Development. She has been the recipient of several awards and honors, including the University of Denver Scholar – Teacher of the Year (1993), the 2000 CASE Colorado Professor of the Year, a Carnegie Scholar, a Fellow of the Association for Psychological Science, member of the Board of Directors of Shortridge Academy, and the serial editor of Advances in Child Development and Behavior.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology, University of Denver, CO, USA