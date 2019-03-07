Advances in Child Development and Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128178867, 9780128178874

Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 56

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Janette Benson
eBook ISBN: 9780128178874
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128178867
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th March 2019
Page Count: 303
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
78.99
67.14
81.95
69.66
114.00
96.90
159.94
135.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
78.99
67.14
81.95
69.66
114.00
96.90
159.94
135.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. The Science of Early Moral Development: on Defining, Constructing, and Studying Morality from Birth
Audan Dahl
2. Mechanisms of Cross-situational Learning: Behavioral and Computational Evidence
Yayun Zhang, Chi-hsin Chen and Chen Yu
3. When Representation Becomes Reality: Interactive Digital Media and Symbolic Development
Georgene L. Troseth, Israel Flores and Zachery D. Stuckleman
4. Speaking Your Mind: Language and Narrative in Young Children’s Theory of Mind
Virginia Tompkins, M. Jeffrey Farrar and Derek E. Montgomery
5. Cultural Snapshots: A Method to Capture Social Contexts in the Development of Prejudice and Stereotyping
Kristin Pauker, Elizabeth L. Brey,Sarah A. Lamer and Max Weisbuch
6. Cultural Influences on the Development of Children’s Memory and Cognition
Hongyuang Qi and Kim P. Roberts
7. Understanding Strategy Change: Contextual, Individual, and Metacognitive Factors
Martha W. Alibali, Sarah A. Brown and David Menendez
8. Cognitive Functioning in Children with Down Syndrome: Current Knowledge and Future Directions
Angela F. Lukowski, Helen M. Milojevich, and Lauren Eales

Description

Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 56 is the latest release in this classic resource on the field of developmental psychology. Chapters highlight some of the most recent research in the field of developmental psychology, with this release covering Early moral development through social interactions, Cognitive Functioning in Children with Down Syndrome: Moderators and Opportunities for Intervention, Cultural snapshots: A Method to Capture Social Contexts in the Development of Prejudice and Stereotyping, Speaking Your Mind: Language and Narrative in Young Children’s Theory of Mind Development, Interactive Digital Media and Symbolic Development, Understanding Strategy Change: Individual, Meta-cognitive and Contextual Factors, and more.

Key Features

  • Contains chapters that highlight some of the most recent research in the area of child development and behavior
  • Presents a high-quality and wide range of topics covered by well-known professionals

Readership

Professionals, graduate students and advanced undergraduates in developmental psychology and related fields (e.g., clinical psychology, education, nursing, social work, early childhood education, child policy advocates)

Details

No. of pages:
303
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128178874
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128178867

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Janette Benson

Janette Benson Serial Editor

Janette B. Benson is an Associate Professor in the Psychology Department at the University of Denver. She served for five years as the Director of the University-wide Office of Academic Assessment and co-chaired the successful University reaccreditation. Most recently she served as the Associate Dean of the Morgridge College of Education (2014-2917). Dr. Benson’s expertise is in cognitive and sensorimotor development in infancy and early childhood, and her research has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, The MacArthur Foundation and the March of Dimes. Dr. Benson has published several articles, book chapters and has edited or co-edited several books, including The Encyclopedia of Infancy and Early Childhood Development. She has been the recipient of several awards and honors, including the University of Denver Scholar – Teacher of the Year (1993), the 2000 CASE Colorado Professor of the Year, a Carnegie Scholar, a Fellow of the Association for Psychological Science, member of the Board of Directors of Shortridge Academy, and the serial editor of Advances in Child Development and Behavior.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology, University of Denver, CO, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.