Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 56
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. The Science of Early Moral Development: on Defining, Constructing, and Studying Morality from Birth
Audan Dahl
2. Mechanisms of Cross-situational Learning: Behavioral and Computational Evidence
Yayun Zhang, Chi-hsin Chen and Chen Yu
3. When Representation Becomes Reality: Interactive Digital Media and Symbolic Development
Georgene L. Troseth, Israel Flores and Zachery D. Stuckleman
4. Speaking Your Mind: Language and Narrative in Young Children’s Theory of Mind
Virginia Tompkins, M. Jeffrey Farrar and Derek E. Montgomery
5. Cultural Snapshots: A Method to Capture Social Contexts in the Development of Prejudice and Stereotyping
Kristin Pauker, Elizabeth L. Brey,Sarah A. Lamer and Max Weisbuch
6. Cultural Influences on the Development of Children’s Memory and Cognition
Hongyuang Qi and Kim P. Roberts
7. Understanding Strategy Change: Contextual, Individual, and Metacognitive Factors
Martha W. Alibali, Sarah A. Brown and David Menendez
8. Cognitive Functioning in Children with Down Syndrome: Current Knowledge and Future Directions
Angela F. Lukowski, Helen M. Milojevich, and Lauren Eales
Description
Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 56 is the latest release in this classic resource on the field of developmental psychology. Chapters highlight some of the most recent research in the field of developmental psychology, with this release covering Early moral development through social interactions, Cognitive Functioning in Children with Down Syndrome: Moderators and Opportunities for Intervention, Cultural snapshots: A Method to Capture Social Contexts in the Development of Prejudice and Stereotyping, Speaking Your Mind: Language and Narrative in Young Children’s Theory of Mind Development, Interactive Digital Media and Symbolic Development, Understanding Strategy Change: Individual, Meta-cognitive and Contextual Factors, and more.
Key Features
- Contains chapters that highlight some of the most recent research in the area of child development and behavior
- Presents a high-quality and wide range of topics covered by well-known professionals
Readership
Professionals, graduate students and advanced undergraduates in developmental psychology and related fields (e.g., clinical psychology, education, nursing, social work, early childhood education, child policy advocates)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 303
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 7th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128178874
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128178867
About the Serial Editors
Janette Benson Serial Editor
Janette B. Benson is an Associate Professor in the Psychology Department at the University of Denver. She served for five years as the Director of the University-wide Office of Academic Assessment and co-chaired the successful University reaccreditation. Most recently she served as the Associate Dean of the Morgridge College of Education (2014-2917). Dr. Benson’s expertise is in cognitive and sensorimotor development in infancy and early childhood, and her research has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, The MacArthur Foundation and the March of Dimes. Dr. Benson has published several articles, book chapters and has edited or co-edited several books, including The Encyclopedia of Infancy and Early Childhood Development. She has been the recipient of several awards and honors, including the University of Denver Scholar – Teacher of the Year (1993), the 2000 CASE Colorado Professor of the Year, a Carnegie Scholar, a Fellow of the Association for Psychological Science, member of the Board of Directors of Shortridge Academy, and the serial editor of Advances in Child Development and Behavior.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology, University of Denver, CO, USA