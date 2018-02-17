Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 54
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. A Social-Interactive Neuroscience Approach to Understanding the Developing Brain
Elizabeth Redcay and Katherine Rice Warnell
2. Cognition-Action Trade-Offs Reflect Organization of Attention in Infancy
Sarah E. Berger, Regina T. Harbourne and Melissa Horger
3. Above and Beyond Objects: The Development of Infants’ Spatial Concepts
Marianella Casasola
4. Children’s Developing Ideas About Knowledge and Its Acquisition
Samuel Ronfard, Deborah T. Bartz, Liao Cheng, Xinkui Chen and Paul L. Harris
5. The Developmental Origins of Dehumanization
Niamh McLoughlin and Harriet Over
6. Trends and Divergences in Childhood Income Dynamics, 1970–2010
Heather D. Hill
7. Social Influence on Positive Youth Development: A Developmental Neuroscience Perspective
Eva H. Telzer, Jorien van Hoorn, Christina R. Rogers and Kathy T. Do
8. Kin Networks and Mobility in the Transition to Adulthood
Janel E. Benson and Anastassia Bougakova
Description
Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 54 is the latest release in this classic resource on the field of developmental psychology. Chapters highlight some of the most recent research in the field of developmental psychology, with this release covering topics such as the Social-Interactive Neuroscience Approach to Understanding the Developing Brain, how Cognition-Action Trade-Offs Reflect Organization of Attention in Infancy, Above and Beyond Objects: The Development of Infants’ Spatial Concepts, Children’s Developing Ideas About Knowledge and Its Acquisition, The Developmental Origins of Dehumanization, Trends and Divergences in Childhood Income Dynamics, 1970–2010, and Social Influence on Positive Youth Development, amongst other topics.
About the Serial Editors
Janette Benson Serial Editor
Janette B. Benson is an Associate Professor in the Psychology Department at the University of Denver. She served for five years as the Director of the University-wide Office of Academic Assessment and co-chaired the successful University reaccreditation. Most recently she served as the Associate Dean of the Morgridge College of Education (2014-2917). Dr. Benson’s expertise is in cognitive and sensorimotor development in infancy and early childhood, and her research has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, The MacArthur Foundation and the March of Dimes. Dr. Benson has published several articles, book chapters and has edited or co-edited several books, including The Encyclopedia of Infancy and Early Childhood Development. She has been the recipient of several awards and honors, including the University of Denver Scholar – Teacher of the Year (1993), the 2000 CASE Colorado Professor of the Year, a Carnegie Scholar, a Fellow of the Association for Psychological Science, member of the Board of Directors of Shortridge Academy, and the serial editor of Advances in Child Development and Behavior.
