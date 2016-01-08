Advances in Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) provides the latest information on a mainstream process that is critical for high-volume, high-yield semiconductor manufacturing, and even more so as device dimensions continue to shrink. The technology has grown to encompass the removal and planarization of multiple metal and dielectric materials and layers both at the device and the metallization levels, using different tools and parameters, requiring improvements in the control of topography and defects.

This important book offers a systematic review of fundamentals and advances in the area. Part One covers CMP of dielectric and metal films, with chapters focusing on the use of particular techniques and processes, and on CMP of particular various materials, including ultra low-k materials and high-mobility channel materials, and ending with a chapter reviewing the environmental impacts of CMP processes.

Part Two addresses consumables and process control for improved CMP, and includes chapters on the preparation and characterization of slurry, diamond disc pad conditioning, the use of FTIR spectroscopy for characterization of surface processes, and approaches for defection characterization, mitigation, and reduction.