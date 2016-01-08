Advances in Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP)
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction
Part I CMP of dielectric and metal films
1 Chemical and physical mechanisms of dielectric CMP
2 Cu CMP Challenges in 22 nm BEOL and beyond
3 Electrochemical techniques and their applications for CMP of metal films
4 Ultra low-k materials and CMP
5 CMP processing of high-mobility channel materials; alternatives to Si
6 Multiscale modeling of CMP
7 Chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) of silicon carbide (SiC)
8 Chemical and physical mechanisms of CMP of gallium nitride
9 Abrasive-free and ultralow abrasive CMP processes
10 Environmental aspects of planarization processes
Part II Consumables and Process Control for Improved CMP
11 Preparation and characterization of slurry for CMP
12 Chemical Metrology Methods for CMP Quality
13 Diamond Disc Pad Conditioning in Chemical Mechanical Polishing
14 Characterization of surface processes during oxide CMP by in situ FTIR spectroscopy
15 A novel slurry injection system for CMP
16 CMP removal rate uniformity and role of carrier parameters
17 Approaches to defect characterization, mitigation and reduction
18 Applications of CMP to More than Moore Devices
19 CMP for phase change materials
Description
Advances in Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) provides the latest information on a mainstream process that is critical for high-volume, high-yield semiconductor manufacturing, and even more so as device dimensions continue to shrink. The technology has grown to encompass the removal and planarization of multiple metal and dielectric materials and layers both at the device and the metallization levels, using different tools and parameters, requiring improvements in the control of topography and defects.
This important book offers a systematic review of fundamentals and advances in the area. Part One covers CMP of dielectric and metal films, with chapters focusing on the use of particular techniques and processes, and on CMP of particular various materials, including ultra low-k materials and high-mobility channel materials, and ending with a chapter reviewing the environmental impacts of CMP processes.
Part Two addresses consumables and process control for improved CMP, and includes chapters on the preparation and characterization of slurry, diamond disc pad conditioning, the use of FTIR spectroscopy for characterization of surface processes, and approaches for defection characterization, mitigation, and reduction.
Key Features
- Considers techniques and processes for CMP of dielectric and metal films
- Includes chapters devoted to CMP for particular materials
- Addresses consumables and process control for improved CMP
Readership
postgraduate students and academic researchers in electronics, semiconductors and nanotechnology, physics, chemistry, materials science and engineering; R&D managers or design and test engineers in industrial sectors such as semiconductors, integrated circuits, memory devices, MEMS, and nanoelectronics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 8th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081002186
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081001653
About the Authors
Suryadevara Babu Author
Suryadevara Babu is distinguished professor and director of CAMP at Clarkson University, USA. His research interests include CMP of Cu, Ta and SiO2, CMP for shallow-trench isolation, particle-free solutions for CMP and post-CMP cleaning.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clarkson University, Potsdam, NY, USA