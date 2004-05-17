Advances in Chemical Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120085293, 9780080498867

Advances in Chemical Engineering, Volume 29

1st Edition

Molecular and Cellular Foundations of Biomaterials

Editors: Michael Sefton
Serial Volume Editors: Nicholas Peppas
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120085293
eBook ISBN: 9780080498867
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th May 2004
Page Count: 248
Table of Contents

The new biomaterials.
Cell-material interactions.
Polymeric biomaterials for nerve regeneration.
Structural and dynamic response of neutral and intelligent networks in biomedical environments.
Biomaterials and gene therapy.
Surface-erodible biomaterials for drug delivery.

Description

This latest volume in the Advances in Chemical Engineering series, is a contemporary analysis of the preparation, structure and properties of biomaterials with emphasis on the molecular design and material/polymer interactions. The book addresses cell-biomaterials adhesion, biomaterials and gene therapy, protein adsorption, platelet and white cell activation processes, molecular design and surface modification of novel biomaterials.

Key Features

  • Original reviews
  • Leading chemical engineers as authors
  • Update on biomaterials use
  • Novel subject on use of biomaterials in drug delivery and gene therapy
  • Mathematical modeling

Readership

Chemical engineers, materials scientists, bioengineers, biologists and biomedical scientists.

Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120085293
eBook ISBN:
9780080498867

About the Editors

Michael Sefton Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Intitute of Biomaterials and Biomedical Engineering, Department of Chemical Engineering and Applied Chemistry, University of Toronto.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Nicholas Peppas Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering, and Division of Pharmaceutics, The University of Texas at Austin, Austin, TX 78712-0231

