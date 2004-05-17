Advances in Chemical Engineering, Volume 29
1st Edition
Molecular and Cellular Foundations of Biomaterials
Table of Contents
The new biomaterials.
Cell-material interactions.
Polymeric biomaterials for nerve regeneration.
Structural and dynamic response of neutral and intelligent networks in biomedical environments.
Biomaterials and gene therapy.
Surface-erodible biomaterials for drug delivery.
Description
This latest volume in the Advances in Chemical Engineering series, is a contemporary analysis of the preparation, structure and properties of biomaterials with emphasis on the molecular design and material/polymer interactions. The book addresses cell-biomaterials adhesion, biomaterials and gene therapy, protein adsorption, platelet and white cell activation processes, molecular design and surface modification of novel biomaterials.
Key Features
- Original reviews
- Leading chemical engineers as authors
- Update on biomaterials use
- Novel subject on use of biomaterials in drug delivery and gene therapy
- Mathematical modeling
Readership
Chemical engineers, materials scientists, bioengineers, biologists and biomedical scientists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 17th May 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080498867
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120085293
About the Serial Volume Editors
Nicholas Peppas Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering, and Division of Pharmaceutics, The University of Texas at Austin, Austin, TX 78712-0231
About the Editors
Michael Sefton Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Intitute of Biomaterials and Biomedical Engineering, Department of Chemical Engineering and Applied Chemistry, University of Toronto.