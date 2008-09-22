Advances in Chemical Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123745064, 9780080922928

Advances in Chemical Engineering, Volume 34

1st Edition

Mathematics and Chemical Engineering and Kinetics

Serial Volume Editors: Guy B. Marin D. H. West Gregory Yablonsky
eBook ISBN: 9780080922928
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123745064
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd September 2008
Page Count: 496
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
160.00
136.00
231.00
196.35
200.00
170.00
260.00
221.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface Chapter 1 - Effective Dispersion Equations for Reactive Flows with Dominant Peclet and Damkohler Numbers
C.J. Duijn, Andro Mikelic, I.S. Pop and Carole Rosier Chapter 2 - Overall Reaction Rate Equation of Single-Route complex Catalytic Reaction in Terms of Hypergeometric Series Mark Z. Lazman and Gregory S. Yablonsky Chapter 3 - Dynamic and Static Limitation in Multi-Scale Reaction Networks A.N. Gorban and O. Radulescu Chapter 4 - Multi-Scale Theorems Liqiu Wang, Mingtian Xu and Xiaohao Wei

Description

The cross-fertilization of physico-chemical and mathematical ideas has a long historical tradition. This volume of Advances in Chemical Engineering is almost completely dedicated to a conference on “Mathematics in Chemical Kinetics and Engineering” (MaCKiE-2007), which was held in Houston in February 2007, bringing together about 40 mathematicians, chemists, and chemical engineers from 10 countries to discuss the application and development of mathematical tools in their respective fields.

Key Features

  • Updates and informs the reader on the latest research findings using original reviews
  • Written by leading industry experts and scholars
  • Reviews and analyzes developments in the field

Readership

Chemical engineers, materials scientists, bioengineers, biologists and biomedical scientists

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080922928
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123745064

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Guy B. Marin Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Ghent University, Belgium

D. H. West Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Dow Chemical Company, USA

Gregory Yablonsky Serial Volume Editor

Gregory Yablonsky has been involved in mathematical modeling of chemical processes, in particular processes of heterogeneous catalysis, for over 30 years. He is an author of more than 200 papers and 6 books on these topics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology, St. Louis University, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.