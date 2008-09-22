Advances in Chemical Engineering, Volume 34
1st Edition
Mathematics and Chemical Engineering and Kinetics
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 - Effective Dispersion Equations for Reactive Flows with Dominant Peclet and Damkohler Numbers
C.J. Duijn, Andro Mikelic, I.S. Pop and Carole Rosier Chapter 2 - Overall Reaction Rate Equation of Single-Route complex Catalytic Reaction in Terms of Hypergeometric Series Mark Z. Lazman and Gregory S. Yablonsky Chapter 3 - Dynamic and Static Limitation in Multi-Scale Reaction Networks A.N. Gorban and O. Radulescu Chapter 4 - Multi-Scale Theorems Liqiu Wang, Mingtian Xu and Xiaohao Wei
Description
The cross-fertilization of physico-chemical and mathematical ideas has a long historical tradition. This volume of Advances in Chemical Engineering is almost completely dedicated to a conference on “Mathematics in Chemical Kinetics and Engineering” (MaCKiE-2007), which was held in Houston in February 2007, bringing together about 40 mathematicians, chemists, and chemical engineers from 10 countries to discuss the application and development of mathematical tools in their respective fields.
Readership
Chemical engineers, materials scientists, bioengineers, biologists and biomedical scientists
About the Serial Volume Editors
Guy B. Marin Serial Volume Editor
Ghent University, Belgium
D. H. West Serial Volume Editor
The Dow Chemical Company, USA
Gregory Yablonsky Serial Volume Editor
Gregory Yablonsky has been involved in mathematical modeling of chemical processes, in particular processes of heterogeneous catalysis, for over 30 years. He is an author of more than 200 papers and 6 books on these topics.
Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology, St. Louis University, USA