Advances in Chemical Engineering, Volume 31
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface (G.B.Marin).
- 3-D Direct Numerical Simulation of Gas-Liquid and Gas–Liquid-Solid Flow Systems using the Level-set and Immersed Boundary Methods (Yang Ge, Liang-Shih. Fan).
- Multi-Scale Modeling of Gas-Fluidized Beds (M.A. van der Hoef et al.).
- The Details of Turbulent Mixing do Matter (H.E.A. Van den Akker).
- CFD Models for Analysis and Design of Chemical Reactors (R.O. Fox).
- Packed Tubular Reactor Modelling and Catalyst Design using Computational Fluid Dynamics (A.G. Dixon et al.).
The theme of the present volume of Advances in Chemical Engineering is Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and aims to show the state-of-the-art of the application of CFD in chemical engineering.
The volume is made up of five complementary contributions, providing a style of between a tutorial and a research paper. Some contributions are entirely limited to velocity and temperature fields. Others emphasize the difficulties associated with the combination of transport and reaction.
Contributions include dealing with the simulation of gas-liquid bubble columns and gas-liquid-solid fluidized beds. Addressing the different levels of modeling that are required in order to cover the full spectrum of length scales that are important for industrial applications. Stirred turbulent vessels and the chemical reactions. The importance of chemical reaction kinetics and the interaction with transport phenomena. Finally, looking at reactor engineering: the catalytic fixed bed reactor.
- Original reviews
- Leading chemical engineers as authors
- Reviewing the state-of-the-art of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)
Chemical engineers, materials scientists, bioengineers, biologists and biomedical scientists
- No. of pages:
- 418
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 10th November 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080466330
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120085316
Guy B. Marin Editor
Ghent University, Belgium