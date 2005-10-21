Advances in Chemical Engineering, Volume 30
1st Edition
Multiscale Analysis
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. A review of multiscale analysis: examples from systems biology, materials engineering, and other fluid-surface interacting systems (D. Vlachos).
Chapter 2. Quantifying physics and chemistry at multiple length-scales using magnetic resonance techniques (L.F. Gladden et al.).
Chapter 3. Modelling of transport and transformation processes in porous and multiphase bodies (M. Marek et al.).
Chapter 4. Spatially averaged multiscale models for chemical reactors (V. Balakotaiah, S. Chakraborty).
Description
The theme of the present volume "Multiscale Analysis" has been introduced about a decade ago and is now reaching a stage where a first balance can be made and further research directions should be decided.
Contributions have been carefully selected to ensure the reader will not be confronted with quantum mechanics at one side of the spectrum nor with chemical plants or even the environment on the other side. Maintaining a strong connection with reality i.e. experimental data was another selection criterion. Experimental validation remains the corner stone of any theoretical development and very powerful experimentel techniques are emerging.
Areas covered include discussing in depth an important example of experimental techniques. Coming from the medical world, Magnetic Resonance techniques can now provide even quantitative answers to problems our community is faced with. The modeling issue is discussed further. Finally, the limitations of the classic reactor engineering models are outlined.
Key Features
- Original reviews
- Leading chemical engineers as authors
- Update on biomaterials use
- Novel subject on use of biomaterials in drug delivery and gene therapy
- Mathematical modeling
Readership
Chemical engineers, materials scientists, bioengineers, biologists and biomedical scientists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 21st October 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080454368
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120085309
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Guy B. Marin Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Ghent University, Belgium