Advances in Chemical Engineering, Volume 37
1st Edition
Characterization of Flow, Particles and Interfaces
Table of Contents
1. Ultrasound based Gas-liquid interface detection in Gas-Liquid two-phase flows, Gonzalez and Takeda
2. Micromanipulation in Mechanicla Characterization of Single Particles, Zhang
3. Particle Image Velocimetry techniques and its application in mulitphase systems, Hishida
4. Positron Emission Imaging in Chemical Engineering, Seville
5. Electrical Capacitance, Electrocial Resistance, and Positron Emission Tomography Techniques and their applications in multiphase flow systems, Williams and Fan
6. Time-resolved laser-induced incandescence, Leipertz
Description
Multi-scale analysis and simulation of chemical processing and reactions have received unprecedented attention in recent years; however, measurement technology focused on multi-scale structures, particularly on meso-scale phenomena, has not been sufficiently addressed. This volume of Advances in Chemical Engineering focuses on the "Characterization of Flow, Particles and Interfaces" to alert the chemical engineering community to this challenging issue presenting six meso-scale measurement technologies.
Readership
Chemical engineers, materials scientists, bioengineers, biologists and biomedical scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 27th August 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080885216
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123747389
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Jinghai Li Serial Volume Editor
Jinghai LI is Professor in Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). He also serves as the VP of CAS and China Association of Science and Technology, VP of International Council for Science (ICSU) and the Executive VP of Chemical Industry and Engineering Society of China. He established the Energy-Minimization Multi-Scale (EMMS) model for gas-solid systems. The model has been extended to many different complex systems, and generalized into the EMMS paradigm of computation featuring the structural and logic similarity between problem, modeling, software and hardware, which has been implemented by constructing a supercomputer with capacity of 1 Pflops and has been used widely in chemical and energy industries. He is also engaged in research in clean coal technology. Currently, he is devoted to promoting the concept of mesoscience based on the EMMS principle of compromise in competition as an interdisciplinary science. He sits on editorial committees or international advisory boards for several international periodicals, such as Powder Technology, Advances in Chemical Engineering, Chemical Engineering Science, Reviews in Chemical Engineering, and Granular Metter. He is editor in chief of Particuology. He holds memberships from CAS (Chinese Academy of Sciences), TWAS (The Academy of Sciences for the Developing World) and STWA (Swiss Academy of Engineering), The Royal Academy of Engineering (RAEng), Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering (ATSE).
Affiliations and Expertise
Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, People’s Republic of China