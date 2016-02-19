Advances in Chemical Engineering, Volume 10
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Thomas Drew Giles Cokelet John Hoopes Theodore Vermeulen
eBook ISBN: 9780080565576
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1978
Page Count: 335
Details
- No. of pages:
- 335
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th September 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080565576
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Thomas Drew Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Giles Cokelet Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering,
John Hoopes Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial Chemical Industries America, Inc., Wilmington, Delaware
Theodore Vermeulen Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, University of California
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.