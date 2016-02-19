Advances in Chemical Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120085071, 9780080565545

Advances in Chemical Engineering, Volume 7

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Thomas Drew Giles Cokelet John Hoopes Theodore Vermeulen
eBook ISBN: 9780080565545
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 412
No. of pages:
412
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080565545

About the Serial Editors

Thomas Drew Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Giles Cokelet Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering,

John Hoopes Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Atlas Chemical Industries, Inc.

Theodore Vermeulen Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical Engineering, University of California

