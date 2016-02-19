Advances in Chemical Engineering, Volume 3
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Thomas Drew John Hoopes Theodore Vermeulen
eBook ISBN: 9780080565507
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 344
Thomas Drew Serial Editor
Department of Chemical Engineering, Columbia University
John Hoopes Serial Editor
Atlas Chemical Industries, Inc.
Theodore Vermeulen Serial Editor
Department of Chemical Engineering, University of California
