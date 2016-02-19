Advances in Chemical Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120085033, 9780080565507

Advances in Chemical Engineering, Volume 3

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Thomas Drew John Hoopes Theodore Vermeulen
eBook ISBN: 9780080565507
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 344
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
231.00
196.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1962
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080565507

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Thomas Drew Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical Engineering, Columbia University

John Hoopes Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Atlas Chemical Industries, Inc.

Theodore Vermeulen Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical Engineering, University of California

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.