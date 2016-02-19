Advances in Chemical Engineering, Volume 19
1st Edition
Table of Contents
R. Langer, Polymer Systems for Controlled Release of Macromolecules, Immobilized Enzyme Medical Bioreactors, and Tissue Engineering. J.J. Linderman, P.A. Mahama, K.E. Forsten, and D.A. Lauffenburger, Diffusion and Probability in Receptor Binding and Signaling. R.K. Jain, Transport Phenomena in Tumors. R. Krishna, A Systems Approach to Multiphase Reactor Selection. D.T. Allen, Pollution Prevention: Engineering Design at Macro-, Meso-, and Microscales. J.H. Seinfeld, J.M. Andino, F.M. Bowman, H.J.L. Forstner, and S. Pandis, Tropospheric Chemistry. References. Subject Index. Contents of Volumes in This Serial.
Description
Advances in Chemical Engineering, Volume 19 reflects the major impact of chemical engineering on medical practice, with chapters covering polymer systems for controlled release, receptor binding and signaling,and transport phenomena in tumors. Other key topics include oil refining, pollution prevention in engineering design, and atmospheric dynamics.
Readership
Academic and industrial researchers in chemical and biomedical engineering.
About the Serial Editors
John Anderson Serial Editor
Carnegie Mellon University
Morton Denn Serial Editor
University of California, Berkeley, U.S.A.
John Seinfeld Serial Editor
California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, U.S.A.
George Stephanopoulos Serial Editor
Gregory Stephanopoulos is a Professor of Chemical Engineering at MIT. He received his B.S. from the National Technical University of Athens, his M.S. from the University of Florida and his Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota, all in Chemical Engineering. Upon graduation, he joined the Chemical Engineering Faculty of the California Institute of Technology, where he served as Assistant and Associate Professor until 1985. In 1985 he was appointed Professor of Chemical Engineering at MIT where he has been ever since.Stephanopoulos' work has appeared in more than 150 publications and 7 patents. He has been recognized with the Dreyfus Foundation Teacher Scholar Award (1982), Excellence in Teaching Award (1984), and Technical Achievement Award of the AIChE (1984). He has been a Presidential Young Investigator and the Chairman of the Food Pharmaceutical & Bioengineering Division of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (1992). In 1992 he was a Visiting Professor at the International Research Center for Biotechnology at Osaka University and was elected a Founding Fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering. In 1996 he chaired the first Conference on Metabolic Engineering and gave the inaugural Bayer Lecture on Biochemical Engineering at the University of California at Berkeley. He was honored with the FPBE Division Award at AIChE in 1997.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.
James Wei Serial Editor
Princeton University, New Jersey, U.S.A.
