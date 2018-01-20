Advances in Ceramic Matrix Composites - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780081021668, 9780081021675

Advances in Ceramic Matrix Composites

2nd Edition

Editors: I M Low
eBook ISBN: 9780081021675
Paperback ISBN: 9780081021668
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 20th January 2018
Page Count: 842
Table of Contents

1. Advances in ceramic matrix composites: an introduction

Part I: Parts and Processing
2. Processing, properties and applications of ceramic matrix composites, SiCf/SiC: an overview
3. Nanoceramic matrix composites: types, processing and applications
4. Silicon carbide-containing alumina nanocomposites: processing and properties
5. Advances in the manufacture of ceramic matrix composites using infiltration techniques
6. Manufacture of graded ceramic matrix composites using infiltration techniques
7. Heat treatment for strengthening silicon carbide ceramic matrix composites
8. Developments in hot pressing (HP) and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) of ceramic matrix composites
9. Hot pressing of tungsten carbide ceramic matrix composites
10. Strengthening alumina ceramic matrix nanocomposites using spark plasma sintering
11. Cold ceramics: low-temperature processing of ceramics for applications in composites
12. High performance natural fiber-reinforced cement composites

Part II: Properties
13. Understanding interfaces and mechanical properties of ceramic matrix composites
14. Using finite element analysis (FEA) to understand the mechanical properties of ceramic matrix composites
15. Understanding the wear and tribological properties of ceramic matrix composites
16. Understanding and improving the thermal stability of layered ternary carbides in ceramic matrix composites
17. Advances in geopolymer composites with natural reinforcement
18. Advances in self-healing ceramic matrix composites
19. Self-crack-healing behavior in ceramic matrix composites

Part III: Applications
20. Geopolymer (aluminosilicate) composites: synthesis, properties and applications
21. Fibre-reinforced geopolymer composites (FRGCs) for structural applications
22. Ceramic matrix composites in fission and fusion energy applications
23. The use of ceramic matrix composites for metal cutting applications
24. Cubic boron nitride-containing ceramic matrix composites for cutting tools
25. Multilayer glass–ceramic composites for microelectronics: processing and properties
26. Fabricating functionally graded ceramic micro-components using soft lithography
27. Ceramics in restorative dentistry
28. Resin-based ceramic matrix composite materials in dentistry
29. Ceramics in solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) for energy generation

Description

Advances in Ceramic Matrix Composites, Second Edition, delivers an innovative approach to ceramic matrix composites, focusing on the latest advances and materials developments. As advanced ceramics and composite materials are increasingly utilized as components in batteries, fuel cells, sensors, high-temperature electronics, membranes and high-end biomedical devices, and in seals, valves, implants, and high-temperature and wear components, this book explores the substantial progress in new applications. Users will gain knowledge of the latest advances in CMCs, with an update on the role of ceramics in the fabrication of Solid Oxide Fuel Cells for energy generation, and on natural fiber-reinforced eco-friendly geopolymer and cement composites.

The specialized information contained in this book will be highly valuable to researchers and graduate students in ceramic science, engineering and ceramic composites technology, and engineers and scientists in the aerospace, energy, building and construction, biomedical and automotive industries.

Key Features

  • Provides detailed coverage of parts and processing, properties and applications
  • Includes new developments in the field, such as natural fiber-reinforced composites and the use of CMCs in Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs)
  • Presents state-of-the-art research, enabling the reader to understand the latest applications for CMCs

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in ceramic science, engineering and ceramic composites technology; engineers and scientists in aerospace, energy, building and construction, biomedical and automotive industries

Details

No. of pages:
842
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081021675
Paperback ISBN:
9780081021668

About the Editors

I M Low Editor

Professor I. M. Low is the current WA Branch President and Federal Secretary of the Australian Ceramic Society. Since 2008, he has served on the Editorial Board of the Journal of the Australian Society. He is the recipient of the prestigious 1996 Joint Australasian Ceramic Society/Ceramic Society of Japan Ceramic Award for ceramics research and edited five books, along with authoring over 200 archival research papers. He also currently serves as an OzReader for the Australian Research Council to assess Laureate Fellowships and Discovery Projects proposals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Curtin University, Australia

