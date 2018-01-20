1. Advances in ceramic matrix composites: an introduction

Part I: Parts and Processing

2. Processing, properties and applications of ceramic matrix composites, SiCf/SiC: an overview

3. Nanoceramic matrix composites: types, processing and applications

4. Silicon carbide-containing alumina nanocomposites: processing and properties

5. Advances in the manufacture of ceramic matrix composites using infiltration techniques

6. Manufacture of graded ceramic matrix composites using infiltration techniques

7. Heat treatment for strengthening silicon carbide ceramic matrix composites

8. Developments in hot pressing (HP) and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) of ceramic matrix composites

9. Hot pressing of tungsten carbide ceramic matrix composites

10. Strengthening alumina ceramic matrix nanocomposites using spark plasma sintering

11. Cold ceramics: low-temperature processing of ceramics for applications in composites

12. High performance natural fiber-reinforced cement composites

Part II: Properties

13. Understanding interfaces and mechanical properties of ceramic matrix composites

14. Using finite element analysis (FEA) to understand the mechanical properties of ceramic matrix composites

15. Understanding the wear and tribological properties of ceramic matrix composites

16. Understanding and improving the thermal stability of layered ternary carbides in ceramic matrix composites

17. Advances in geopolymer composites with natural reinforcement

18. Advances in self-healing ceramic matrix composites

19. Self-crack-healing behavior in ceramic matrix composites

Part III: Applications

20. Geopolymer (aluminosilicate) composites: synthesis, properties and applications

21. Fibre-reinforced geopolymer composites (FRGCs) for structural applications

22. Ceramic matrix composites in fission and fusion energy applications

23. The use of ceramic matrix composites for metal cutting applications

24. Cubic boron nitride-containing ceramic matrix composites for cutting tools

25. Multilayer glass–ceramic composites for microelectronics: processing and properties

26. Fabricating functionally graded ceramic micro-components using soft lithography

27. Ceramics in restorative dentistry

28. Resin-based ceramic matrix composite materials in dentistry

29. Ceramics in solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) for energy generation