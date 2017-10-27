Advances in Ceramic Biomaterials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081008812, 9780081008829

Advances in Ceramic Biomaterials

1st Edition

Materials, Devices and Challenges

Editors: Paola Palmero Eamonn De Barra Francis Cambier
eBook ISBN: 9780081008829
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081008812
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 27th October 2017
Page Count: 500
Description

Bioceramics are an important class of biomaterials. Due to their desirable attributes such as biocompatibility and osseointegration, as well as their similarity in structure to bone and teeth, ceramic biomaterials have been successfully used in hard tissue applications. In this book, a team of materials research scientists, engineers, and clinicians bridge the gap between materials science and clinical commercialization providing integrated coverage of bioceramics, their applications and challenges.

The book is divided into three parts. The first part is a review of classes of medical-grade ceramic materials, their synthesis and processing as well as methods of property assessment. The second part contains a review of ceramic medical products and devices developed, their evolution, their clinical applications and some of the lessons learned from decades of clinical use. The third part outlines the challenges to improve performance and the directions that novel approaches and advanced technologies are taking, to meet these challenges.

With a focus on the dialogue between surgeons, engineers, material scientists, and biologists, this book is a valuable resource for researchers and engineers working toward long-lasting, reliable, customized biomedical ceramic and composites devices.

Key Features

  • Edited by a team of experts with expertise in industry and academia
  • Compiles the most relevant aspects on regulatory issues, standards and engineering of bioceramic medical devices as inspired by commercial and clinical needs
  • Introduces bioceramics, their evolution and applications in hard tissue engineering and medical devices

Readership

materials scientists, clinical researchers and engineers, R&D staff in industry

Table of Contents

Part I: An overview of bio-medical grade ceramic materials
1. Materials for Hard Tissue applications: an overview
2. Types of ceramics: material class
3. Assessment of mechanical properties of ceramic materials
4. Biological assessment of bioceramics

Part II: Bioceramics on the market: issues and perspectives
5. Ceramics for joint replacement: design and application of commercial bearings
6. Ceramics for dentistry: commercial devices and their clinical analysis
7. Ceramics for bone replacement: commercial products and clinical use
8. Ceramic devices for bone regeneration. Mechanical and clinical issues and new perspectives
9. Clinical issues of ceramic devices used in total hip arthroplasty

Part III: Engineering and challenges of new ceramics for medical devices
10. Design of ceramic materials for orthopaedic devices
11. Design and development of dental ceramics: examples of current innovations and future concepts
12. Patient-specific design of tissue engineering scaffolds, based on mathematical modeling
13. Tissue Engineering and biomimetics with bioceramics
14. Advanced processing techniques for customized ceramic medical devices

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081008829
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081008812

About the Editor

Paola Palmero

Paola Palmero is Associate Professor of Material Science and Technology at Politecnico of Torino. She has around 15 years’ experience in the design, development, and characterization of ceramic materials, including monolithic, composite, and nanocomposites ceramics for biomedical, functional, mechanical, and thermomechanical applications. She is Vice-Chair of the Cost Action“New Generation Biomimetic and Customized Implants for Bone Engineering” (NEWGEN)—the current largest European network on biomaterials, and she has an active participation to FP6, FP7, and H2020 European projects. Her scientific production counts on over 90 papers, 6 patents, and numerous invited talks in international conferences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Applied Science and Technology and INSTM Research Unit PoliTO, LINCE Laboratory, Politecnico di Torino, Torino, Italy

Eamonn De Barra

Eamonn De Barra is a materials scientist with over twenty years’ experience in the development and commercialisation of a range of biomaterials and medical devices for dental and orthopaedic applications. With experience of biomaterials from development to translation, Dr. de Barra has previously developed and commercialised a complete product range of dental materials; developed, manufactured and marketed 6 novel precious metal alloys for prosthodontic applications, as well as developing a commercial bioactive bone cement for Ossicular Chain Reconstruction and an injectable bone substitute for Craniotomy Defect Closure. His current research interest is focused on purely commercial orthopaedic materials development, leading a range of research projects based on developing new orthopaedic implantable materials and tailoring their properties in order to optimise their in-vitro and in-vivo performance, as well as the handling and performance requirements dictated by defined user and clinical needs.

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Applied Biomedical Engineering Research, Department of Mechanical, Aeronautical and Biomedical Engineering, University of Limerick, Limerick, Ireland

Francis Cambier

Francis Cambier is director General of the Belgium Ceramic Research Centre (BCRC), closely linked with the Belgian Ceramic Industry Association and the INISMa, a joint institute with the University of Mons. With over 30 years’ experience in the field, Dr Cambier is involved in the management boards of several companies and associations and he has received several distinctions in Belgium: Officer of the Leopold II Order, honorary dean of work. He is also very active in many ceramic societies and a member of various scientific advisory boards and journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Belgium Ceramic Research Centre, Mons, Belgium

