Advances in Cement Technology: Critical Reviews and Case Studies on Manufacturing, Quality Control, Optimization and Use is a collection of articles that reviews the important aspects of the science and technology of cement. The book presents 20 papers that cover areas such as geology, raw materials, manufacture, chemistry, additions, admixtures, and industrial wastes. The coverage of the text includes concerns regarding cement production, such as the role of volatiles in cement manufacture and in the use of cement; refractories in cement-making; and chemico-mineralogical characteristics of raw materials. The book also covers analytical methods employed in cement science, including thermal methods; EDXA; and electron and optical microscopy. The book will be of great use to researchers and professionals involved in the research, development, and application of cement technology, such as chemical and civil engineers.