Advances in Cement Technology
1st Edition
Critical Reviews and Case Studies on Manufacturing, Quality Control, Optimization and Use
Description
Advances in Cement Technology: Critical Reviews and Case Studies on Manufacturing, Quality Control, Optimization and Use is a collection of articles that reviews the important aspects of the science and technology of cement. The book presents 20 papers that cover areas such as geology, raw materials, manufacture, chemistry, additions, admixtures, and industrial wastes. The coverage of the text includes concerns regarding cement production, such as the role of volatiles in cement manufacture and in the use of cement; refractories in cement-making; and chemico-mineralogical characteristics of raw materials. The book also covers analytical methods employed in cement science, including thermal methods; EDXA; and electron and optical microscopy. The book will be of great use to researchers and professionals involved in the research, development, and application of cement technology, such as chemical and civil engineers.
Table of Contents
List of Abbreviations
Raw Materials - Geological Characteristics, Nomenclature, Origin, Occurrences and Exploration
Chemico - Physico - Mineralogical Characteristics of Raw Materials of Portland Cement
Burnability and Clinkerization of Cement Raw Mixes
Cement Burning Technologies
Mineralizers and Fluxes in Clinkerization
Role of Volatiles in Cement Manufacture
Refractories in Cement Making
Portland Cement Phases: Polymorphism, Solid Solution, Defect Structure and Hydraulicity
Hydration of Portland Cement
The Developing Microstructure in Portland Cement
Kinetics of Hydration of Cement Phases
Microstructure and Strength Development in Cement Paste
Magnesium Oxide in Portland Cement
Gypsum in Cement
Aspects of the Chemistry of Additions
Admixtures in Concrete
Waste and Recycled Materials in Concrete Technology
Thermal Methods
EXDA in the Analysis of Cement
Electron and Optical Microscopy in Cement
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 814
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483190389