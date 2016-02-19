Advances in Cement Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080286709, 9781483190389

Advances in Cement Technology

1st Edition

Critical Reviews and Case Studies on Manufacturing, Quality Control, Optimization and Use

Editors: S. N. Ghosh
eBook ISBN: 9781483190389
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 814
Description

Advances in Cement Technology: Critical Reviews and Case Studies on Manufacturing, Quality Control, Optimization and Use is a collection of articles that reviews the important aspects of the science and technology of cement. The book presents 20 papers that cover areas such as geology, raw materials, manufacture, chemistry, additions, admixtures, and industrial wastes. The coverage of the text includes concerns regarding cement production, such as the role of volatiles in cement manufacture and in the use of cement; refractories in cement-making; and chemico-mineralogical characteristics of raw materials. The book also covers analytical methods employed in cement science, including thermal methods; EDXA; and electron and optical microscopy. The book will be of great use to researchers and professionals involved in the research, development, and application of cement technology, such as chemical and civil engineers.

Table of Contents


List of Abbreviations

Raw Materials - Geological Characteristics, Nomenclature, Origin, Occurrences and Exploration

Chemico - Physico - Mineralogical Characteristics of Raw Materials of Portland Cement

Burnability and Clinkerization of Cement Raw Mixes

Cement Burning Technologies

Mineralizers and Fluxes in Clinkerization

Role of Volatiles in Cement Manufacture

Refractories in Cement Making

Portland Cement Phases: Polymorphism, Solid Solution, Defect Structure and Hydraulicity

Hydration of Portland Cement

The Developing Microstructure in Portland Cement

Kinetics of Hydration of Cement Phases

Microstructure and Strength Development in Cement Paste

Magnesium Oxide in Portland Cement

Gypsum in Cement

Aspects of the Chemistry of Additions

Admixtures in Concrete

Waste and Recycled Materials in Concrete Technology

Thermal Methods

EXDA in the Analysis of Cement

Electron and Optical Microscopy in Cement

Index

