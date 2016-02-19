Advances in Cellular Neurobiology
1st Edition
Volume 5
Description
Advances in Cellular Neurobiology, Volume 5 focuses on cellular neurobiology, drawing on some aspects of biochemistry, endocrinology, embryology, morphology, genetics, pharmacology, pathology, and physiology. This book deals with humoral influences on brain development.
Organized into three sections encompassing 10 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the proposed functions for neurohumoral agents, including cell division, neural tube closure, palate formation, myoblast differentiation, and regulation of cell movements. This text then examines how growth factors regulate autonomic nerve development. Other chapters consider the morphology, physiology, and biochemistry of the neuronal cytoskeleton. This book discusses as well the connective tissue components in the normal peripheral nervous system and in two pathological conditions. The final chapter deals with the advantages and preparation of monoclonal antibodies in the identification of neurons.
This book is a valuable resource for neurobiologists and researchers. Scientists in all fields of life sciences will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Section 1. Cell Differentiation and Interaction
Humoral Influences on Brain Development
I. Neurotransmitters as Developmental Signals
II. Thyroid Hormones and Corticosteroids as Temporal Regulators of Postnatal Neurogenesis
III. Hormonal-Humoral Interactions
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
Growth Factors Regulating Autonomic Nerve Development
I. Introduction
II. Regulation of Neuronal Growth: NGF as a Model Factor
III. Autonomie Development in Vivo
IV. Nerve-Target Interactions
V. Characterized Growth Factors
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
The Neuronal Cytoskeleton
I. Introduction
II. Morphology and Cellular Distribution
III. Biochemistry
IV. Physiology and Function
V. Pathology
References
Electrophysiology of Neuropil Glial Cells in the Central Nervous System of the Leech: A Model System for Potassium Homeostatis in the Brain
I. Introduction
II. Morphology and Identification of Glial Cells in the Leech CNS
III. Passive Electrical Properties of the Neuropil Glial Cell Membrane
IV. Leech Neuropil Glial Cell Membrane Potential and Its Dependence on the External Potassium and Chloride Concentration
V. Ionic Mechanism and Effect of 5-Hydroxytryptamine on Leech NG Cell Membranes
VI. Conclusions
References
The Connective Tissue Matrix of the Vertebrate PeripheralL Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Study
III. Proteoglycans of Nerves
IV. Distribution of Elastic System Fibers in Nerves
V. Identification and Differential Distribution of Collagen in Nerves
VI. Collagen of Human Nerves in Two Pathological Models
VII. Do Schwann Cells Produce Collagen Type III?
VIII. Conclusions
References
Section 2. Pathology
Glial Cells in Huntington's Chorea
I. Introduction
II. Huntington's Chorea: A Case of Neuronal Death
III. Astrogliosis in Huntington's Chorea
IV. Oligodendrocytes and Myelin
V. Glial-Glial and Glial-Neuronal Relationships
VI. Trophic Interactions between Glial Cells and Neurons
VII. Reactive Astrocytosis: Pathological Glial-Neuronal and Glial-Glial Interactions
VIII. Reactive versus Normal Astrocytes
IX. Glial Cell Markers
X. Glutamate and Glial Cells
XI. Membrane Changes in HC
XII. GABA, Glial Cells, and Neurotransmission
XIII. Conclusions
References
Central Neurons in Culture in the Study of Spongiform Encephalopathies
I. Introduction
II. Culture of CNS Cells
III. Identification of Cell Subpopulations 255
IV. Autoantibodies Against Neurofilaments of Cultured Neurons in Subacute Spongiform Encephalopathies
V. Conclusions
References
Section 3. Methodologies
Preparation of Monoclonal Antibodies and their Advantages in Identifying Specific Neurons
I. Introduction
II. The Leech Nervous System
III. Methods
IV. Monoclonal Antibodies that Give Rise to Restrictive Neuronal Labeling
V. Mapping Antigenically Homologous Neurons Across the Entire CNS
VI. Fixation Methods Can Differentiate between Monoclonal Antibody Cross-Reactivities
VII. Monoclonal Antibodies Cross-React with Select Neuronal and Epithelial Tissue: Biochemical Characterization of Central and Peripheral Antigens
VIII. The Expression of Antigens by Embryonic Neurons and Glial Cells
IX. Conclusion
References
Flourescent Neuronal Tracers
I. Introduction
II. Development of the Multiple Retrograde Fluorescent Tracer Technique for Demonstrating Axon Collaterals
III. Differential Retrograde Labeling of Different Members of a Neuronal Population by Means of Fluorescent Tracers
IV. The Use of Retrograde Fluorescent Tracers in Studying Developmental Changes in Fiber Connections in the Brain
V. Anterograde Axonal Transport of Fluorescent Tracers
VI. Combination of the Retrograde Tracers with Other Techniques
VII. Methods for Using the Fluorescent Tracers Evans Blue (EB), DAPI, Primulin (Pr), DAPI/Primulin Mixture, Propidium Iodide (PI), Granular Blue (GB), True Blue (TB), Fast Blue (FB), Nuclear Yellow (NY), and Diamidino Yellow (DY)
References
Computer-Assisted Reconstruction from Serial Electron Micographs: A Tool for the Systematic Study of Neuronal Form and Function
I. Introduction
II. When Is Serial Electron Microscopy Appropriate?
III. General Problems Associated with Large-Scale Serial EM Reconstruction 347
IV. Systematic Collection and Staining
V. Systematic EM Photography
VI. Systematic Computer Reconstruction
VII. Analytical and Display Software
VIII. Future Technical Improvements and Future Applications
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 28th January 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483266879