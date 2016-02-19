Advances in Cellular Neurobiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120083053, 9781483266879

Advances in Cellular Neurobiology

1st Edition

Volume 5

Editors: Sergey Fedoroff
eBook ISBN: 9781483266879
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1984
Page Count: 394
Description

Advances in Cellular Neurobiology, Volume 5 focuses on cellular neurobiology, drawing on some aspects of biochemistry, endocrinology, embryology, morphology, genetics, pharmacology, pathology, and physiology. This book deals with humoral influences on brain development.

Organized into three sections encompassing 10 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the proposed functions for neurohumoral agents, including cell division, neural tube closure, palate formation, myoblast differentiation, and regulation of cell movements. This text then examines how growth factors regulate autonomic nerve development. Other chapters consider the morphology, physiology, and biochemistry of the neuronal cytoskeleton. This book discusses as well the connective tissue components in the normal peripheral nervous system and in two pathological conditions. The final chapter deals with the advantages and preparation of monoclonal antibodies in the identification of neurons.

This book is a valuable resource for neurobiologists and researchers. Scientists in all fields of life sciences will also find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Section 1. Cell Differentiation and Interaction

Humoral Influences on Brain Development

I. Neurotransmitters as Developmental Signals

II. Thyroid Hormones and Corticosteroids as Temporal Regulators of Postnatal Neurogenesis

III. Hormonal-Humoral Interactions

IV. Summary and Conclusions

References

Growth Factors Regulating Autonomic Nerve Development

I. Introduction

II. Regulation of Neuronal Growth: NGF as a Model Factor

III. Autonomie Development in Vivo

IV. Nerve-Target Interactions

V. Characterized Growth Factors

VI. Summary and Conclusions

References

The Neuronal Cytoskeleton

I. Introduction

II. Morphology and Cellular Distribution

III. Biochemistry

IV. Physiology and Function

V. Pathology

References

Electrophysiology of Neuropil Glial Cells in the Central Nervous System of the Leech: A Model System for Potassium Homeostatis in the Brain

I. Introduction

II. Morphology and Identification of Glial Cells in the Leech CNS

III. Passive Electrical Properties of the Neuropil Glial Cell Membrane

IV. Leech Neuropil Glial Cell Membrane Potential and Its Dependence on the External Potassium and Chloride Concentration

V. Ionic Mechanism and Effect of 5-Hydroxytryptamine on Leech NG Cell Membranes

VI. Conclusions

References

The Connective Tissue Matrix of the Vertebrate PeripheralL Nervous System

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Study

III. Proteoglycans of Nerves

IV. Distribution of Elastic System Fibers in Nerves

V. Identification and Differential Distribution of Collagen in Nerves

VI. Collagen of Human Nerves in Two Pathological Models

VII. Do Schwann Cells Produce Collagen Type III?

VIII. Conclusions

References

Section 2. Pathology

Glial Cells in Huntington's Chorea

I. Introduction

II. Huntington's Chorea: A Case of Neuronal Death

III. Astrogliosis in Huntington's Chorea

IV. Oligodendrocytes and Myelin

V. Glial-Glial and Glial-Neuronal Relationships

VI. Trophic Interactions between Glial Cells and Neurons

VII. Reactive Astrocytosis: Pathological Glial-Neuronal and Glial-Glial Interactions

VIII. Reactive versus Normal Astrocytes

IX. Glial Cell Markers

X. Glutamate and Glial Cells

XI. Membrane Changes in HC

XII. GABA, Glial Cells, and Neurotransmission

XIII. Conclusions

References

Central Neurons in Culture in the Study of Spongiform Encephalopathies

I. Introduction

II. Culture of CNS Cells

III. Identification of Cell Subpopulations 255

IV. Autoantibodies Against Neurofilaments of Cultured Neurons in Subacute Spongiform Encephalopathies

V. Conclusions

References

Section 3. Methodologies

Preparation of Monoclonal Antibodies and their Advantages in Identifying Specific Neurons

I. Introduction

II. The Leech Nervous System

III. Methods

IV. Monoclonal Antibodies that Give Rise to Restrictive Neuronal Labeling

V. Mapping Antigenically Homologous Neurons Across the Entire CNS

VI. Fixation Methods Can Differentiate between Monoclonal Antibody Cross-Reactivities

VII. Monoclonal Antibodies Cross-React with Select Neuronal and Epithelial Tissue: Biochemical Characterization of Central and Peripheral Antigens

VIII. The Expression of Antigens by Embryonic Neurons and Glial Cells

IX. Conclusion

References

Flourescent Neuronal Tracers

I. Introduction

II. Development of the Multiple Retrograde Fluorescent Tracer Technique for Demonstrating Axon Collaterals

III. Differential Retrograde Labeling of Different Members of a Neuronal Population by Means of Fluorescent Tracers

IV. The Use of Retrograde Fluorescent Tracers in Studying Developmental Changes in Fiber Connections in the Brain

V. Anterograde Axonal Transport of Fluorescent Tracers

VI. Combination of the Retrograde Tracers with Other Techniques

VII. Methods for Using the Fluorescent Tracers Evans Blue (EB), DAPI, Primulin (Pr), DAPI/Primulin Mixture, Propidium Iodide (PI), Granular Blue (GB), True Blue (TB), Fast Blue (FB), Nuclear Yellow (NY), and Diamidino Yellow (DY)

References

Computer-Assisted Reconstruction from Serial Electron Micographs: A Tool for the Systematic Study of Neuronal Form and Function

I. Introduction

II. When Is Serial Electron Microscopy Appropriate?

III. General Problems Associated with Large-Scale Serial EM Reconstruction 347

IV. Systematic Collection and Staining

V. Systematic EM Photography

VI. Systematic Computer Reconstruction

VII. Analytical and Display Software

VIII. Future Technical Improvements and Future Applications

References

Index


















