Advances in Cellular Neurobiology, Volume 5 focuses on cellular neurobiology, drawing on some aspects of biochemistry, endocrinology, embryology, morphology, genetics, pharmacology, pathology, and physiology. This book deals with humoral influences on brain development.

Organized into three sections encompassing 10 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the proposed functions for neurohumoral agents, including cell division, neural tube closure, palate formation, myoblast differentiation, and regulation of cell movements. This text then examines how growth factors regulate autonomic nerve development. Other chapters consider the morphology, physiology, and biochemistry of the neuronal cytoskeleton. This book discusses as well the connective tissue components in the normal peripheral nervous system and in two pathological conditions. The final chapter deals with the advantages and preparation of monoclonal antibodies in the identification of neurons.

This book is a valuable resource for neurobiologists and researchers. Scientists in all fields of life sciences will also find this book useful.