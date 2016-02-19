Advances in Cellular Neurobiology, Volume 4 focuses on the central nervous system. This book is divided into three main sections—cell differentiation and interaction, aging and pathology, and methodologies. The topics discussed include advances in the neurobiology of oligodendroglia; neuronal differentiation in reaggregate cell cultures; and morphological aspects of brain edema. The cell biological aspects of Down's syndrome; isolation and culture of cells of the dorsal root ganglia; and growth requirements of neural cells in vitro are also deliberated in this text. This publication is intended for neurologists, but is also beneficial to students researching on the anatomy and functional relation of the brain and spinal cord.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Section 1. Cell Differentiation and Interaction

Recent Advances in the Neurobiology of Oligodendroglia

I. Introduction

II. Gliogenesis and Differentiation

III. Gene Expression In Vitro

IV. Bulk-Isolated Cells

V. The Status of Cell-Specific Markers and Immunohistochemical Results

VI. Neuronal-Glial Interactions

VII. Concluding Remarks

Neuronal Differentiation in Reaggregate Cell Cultures

I. Introduction

II. Aggregation

III. Morphological Development

IV. Biochemical Development

V. Cell-Cell Interaction

VI. Conclusion

Locus Coeruleus

I. Introduction

II. Anatomy of the Locus Coeruleus

III. Biochemistry and Immunocytochemistry

IV. Efferents from the Locus Coeruleus

V Efferents to the Locus Coeruleus

VI. Pharmacology of the Locus Coeruleus Neurons

VII. Physiology

Structure of Electric Organ and Mammalian Acetylcholine Receptor Molecules

I. Introduction

II. Purification of the AcChR Molecule

III. Physical Properties of the AcChR

IV Subunit Structure of the AcChR: A Highly Conserved Complex of Homologous Subunits

V The Shape of the AcChR Molecule

VI. The AcChR: A Transmembrane Ion Gate

Molecular Properties of Benzodiazepine Receptors

I. Introduction

II. Forms of Benzodiazepine Receptors

III. Regulation of Neuronal Benzodiazepine Receptors

IV Agonist-Antagonist Interactions at Neuronal Benzodiazepine Receptors

V Solubilization and Affinity Labeling of Benzodiazepine Receptors

VI. Conclusions

Glial and Neuronal Na+, K+ Pump

I. Introduction

II. Cerebral Cortex Slices

III. Fractions Enriched in Neuronal and Glial Structures

IV Cultured Astrocytes

V General Discussion: The Glial and Neuronal Na+,K+ Pump

Section 2. Aging and Pathology

Development, Maturation, and Aging of Synapses

I. Concepts of Synaptic Organization

II. Central Synapses

III. Neurogenesis

IV. Synaptogenesis

V. Aging of Synapses

Morphological Aspects of Brain Edema

I. Introduction

II. Increased Intracranial Pressure

III. Blood Vessels in the Central Nervous System

IV. Disruption of the Blood-Brain Barrier

V. Other Alterations of the Cerebral Endothelium Associated with Brain Edema

VI. Brain Edema

VII. Possible Mechanisms of Dysfunction as a Result of Brain Edema

VIII. Additional Information Regarding the Extracellular Space in the Myelinated Axons

Cell Biological Aspects of Down's Syndrome

I. Introduction

II. Neurotransmitters and Down's Syndrome

III. Enzyme Changes in Down's Syndrome

IV Interferon

V Neurophysiological Changes in Down's Syndrome

Conclusions

Homogeneously Staining Regions and Double Minute Chromosomes, Prevalent Cytogenetic Abnormalities of Human Neuroblastoma Cells

I. Introduction

II. Establishment of Human Neuroblastoma in Cell Culture

III. Neuroblastoma Cell Lines: Neuronal Characteristics

IV Homogeneously Staining Regions and Double Minute Chromosomes in Human Neuroblastoma Cells

V Homogeneously Staining Regions and Double Minute Chromosomes in Other Types of Tumors

VI. Summary and Overview

Section 3. Methodologies

Isolation and Culture of Cells of the Dorsal Root Ganglia

I. Introduction

II. Research Objectives

III. Approaches and Techniques

IV. Development and Differentiation of Dissociated DRG in Culture

V. Conclusions

Growth Requirements of Neural Cells In Vitro

I. Introduction

II. Factors Influencing the Growth of Cells In Vitro

III. Serum-Free Defined Media for Neural Cells

IV. Conclusions

Anterior Pituitary Cells in Culture: A Precise Assay System for Hypothalamic and Peripheral Hormones

I. Introduction

II. Preparation of Cell Culture

III. Control of LH and FSH Secretion: Effect of LHRH, Sex Steroids, and Inhibin

IV. Control of Prolactin Secretion

V. Control of ACTH Secretion: Effect of Corticotropin Releasing Factor,

α-Adrenergic Agents, and Glucocorticoids

Intraocular Transplantation in Rodents: A Detailed Account of the Procedure and Examples of Its Use in Neurobiology with Special Reference to Brain Tissue Grafting

I. Introduction

II. Principal Experimental Paradigms Possible Using Intraocular Grafting

III. Transplantation Procedure

IV. In Vivo Observations

V. Immunology of Anterior Chamber Grafts

VI. The Nervous Plexus of the Host Iris; Denervation Procedures

VII. Strategies for Obtaining Staged Fetal Material Suitable for Grafting in Rats

VIII. Preparation of Fetal Brain and Spinal Cord Tissue for Intraocular Grafting

IX. Ethical Considerations

