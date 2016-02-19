Advances in Cellular Neurobiology
1st Edition
Volume 4
Description
Advances in Cellular Neurobiology, Volume 4 focuses on the central nervous system. This book is divided into three main sections—cell differentiation and interaction, aging and pathology, and methodologies. The topics discussed include advances in the neurobiology of oligodendroglia; neuronal differentiation in reaggregate cell cultures; and morphological aspects of brain edema. The cell biological aspects of Down's syndrome; isolation and culture of cells of the dorsal root ganglia; and growth requirements of neural cells in vitro are also deliberated in this text. This publication is intended for neurologists, but is also beneficial to students researching on the anatomy and functional relation of the brain and spinal cord.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Section 1. Cell Differentiation and Interaction
Recent Advances in the Neurobiology of Oligodendroglia
I. Introduction
II. Gliogenesis and Differentiation
III. Gene Expression In Vitro
IV. Bulk-Isolated Cells
V. The Status of Cell-Specific Markers and Immunohistochemical Results
VI. Neuronal-Glial Interactions
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Neuronal Differentiation in Reaggregate Cell Cultures
I. Introduction
II. Aggregation
III. Morphological Development
IV. Biochemical Development
V. Cell-Cell Interaction
VI. Conclusion
References
Locus Coeruleus
I. Introduction
II. Anatomy of the Locus Coeruleus
III. Biochemistry and Immunocytochemistry
IV. Efferents from the Locus Coeruleus
V Efferents to the Locus Coeruleus
VI. Pharmacology of the Locus Coeruleus Neurons
VII. Physiology
References
Structure of Electric Organ and Mammalian Acetylcholine Receptor Molecules
I. Introduction
II. Purification of the AcChR Molecule
III. Physical Properties of the AcChR
IV Subunit Structure of the AcChR: A Highly Conserved Complex of Homologous Subunits
V The Shape of the AcChR Molecule
VI. The AcChR: A Transmembrane Ion Gate
References
Molecular Properties of Benzodiazepine Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Forms of Benzodiazepine Receptors
III. Regulation of Neuronal Benzodiazepine Receptors
IV Agonist-Antagonist Interactions at Neuronal Benzodiazepine Receptors
V Solubilization and Affinity Labeling of Benzodiazepine Receptors
VI. Conclusions
References
Glial and Neuronal Na+, K+ Pump
I. Introduction
II. Cerebral Cortex Slices
III. Fractions Enriched in Neuronal and Glial Structures
IV Cultured Astrocytes
V General Discussion: The Glial and Neuronal Na+,K+ Pump
References
Section 2. Aging and Pathology
Development, Maturation, and Aging of Synapses
I. Concepts of Synaptic Organization
II. Central Synapses
III. Neurogenesis
IV. Synaptogenesis
V. Aging of Synapses
References
Morphological Aspects of Brain Edema
I. Introduction
II. Increased Intracranial Pressure
III. Blood Vessels in the Central Nervous System
IV. Disruption of the Blood-Brain Barrier
V. Other Alterations of the Cerebral Endothelium Associated with Brain Edema
VI. Brain Edema
VII. Possible Mechanisms of Dysfunction as a Result of Brain Edema
VIII. Additional Information Regarding the Extracellular Space in the Myelinated Axons
References
Cell Biological Aspects of Down's Syndrome
I. Introduction
II. Neurotransmitters and Down's Syndrome
III. Enzyme Changes in Down's Syndrome
IV Interferon
V Neurophysiological Changes in Down's Syndrome
Conclusions
References
Homogeneously Staining Regions and Double Minute Chromosomes, Prevalent Cytogenetic Abnormalities of Human Neuroblastoma Cells
I. Introduction
II. Establishment of Human Neuroblastoma in Cell Culture
III. Neuroblastoma Cell Lines: Neuronal Characteristics
IV Homogeneously Staining Regions and Double Minute Chromosomes in Human Neuroblastoma Cells
V Homogeneously Staining Regions and Double Minute Chromosomes in Other Types of Tumors
VI. Summary and Overview
References
Section 3. Methodologies
Isolation and Culture of Cells of the Dorsal Root Ganglia
I. Introduction
II. Research Objectives
III. Approaches and Techniques
IV. Development and Differentiation of Dissociated DRG in Culture
V. Conclusions
References
Growth Requirements of Neural Cells In Vitro
I. Introduction
II. Factors Influencing the Growth of Cells In Vitro
III. Serum-Free Defined Media for Neural Cells
IV. Conclusions
References
Anterior Pituitary Cells in Culture: A Precise Assay System for Hypothalamic and Peripheral Hormones
I. Introduction
II. Preparation of Cell Culture
III. Control of LH and FSH Secretion: Effect of LHRH, Sex Steroids, and Inhibin
IV. Control of Prolactin Secretion
V. Control of ACTH Secretion: Effect of Corticotropin Releasing Factor,
α-Adrenergic Agents, and Glucocorticoids
References
Intraocular Transplantation in Rodents: A Detailed Account of the Procedure and Examples of Its Use in Neurobiology with Special Reference to Brain Tissue Grafting
I. Introduction
II. Principal Experimental Paradigms Possible Using Intraocular Grafting
III. Transplantation Procedure
IV. In Vivo Observations
V. Immunology of Anterior Chamber Grafts
VI. The Nervous Plexus of the Host Iris; Denervation Procedures
VII. Strategies for Obtaining Staged Fetal Material Suitable for Grafting in Rats
VIII. Preparation of Fetal Brain and Spinal Cord Tissue for Intraocular Grafting
IX. Ethical Considerations
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 470
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th January 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483268156