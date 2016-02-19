Advances in Cellular Neurobiology
1st Edition
Volume 1
Description
Advances in Cellular Neurobiology, Volume 1 discusses the topographical anatomy and functional relation of the brain and spinal cord. This book is divided into three main sections—cell differentiation and interaction, aging and pathology, and methodologies. The topics discussed include specializations of non-neuronal cell membranes in the vertebrate nervous system; effects of neurohormones on glial cells; cerebellar granule cells in normal and neurological mutants of mice; and age-related changes in neuronal and glial enzyme activities. The glial fibrillary acidic (GFA) protein in normal neural cells and in pathological conditions; in vitro behavior of isolated oligodendrocytes; and biochemical mapping of specific neuronal pathways are also deliberated in this text. This publication is intended for neurologists, but is also beneficial to students researching on the central nervous system.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Section 1. Cell Differentiation and Interaction
Specializations of Nonneuronal Cell Membranes in the Vertebrate Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Gap Junctions
III. Tight Junctions
IV. Assemblies
References
Effects of Neurohormones on Glial Cells
I. Introduction
II. Models for dial Cells
III. Receptors for Putative Neurohormones
IV. Events Secondary to Receptor Activation
V. Conclusions
References
Retrograde Axonal Transport
I. Introduction
II. Mechanism of Retrograde Axonal Transport
III. Retrograde Transport of Materials Endogenous to the Neuron
IV. Retrograde Transport of Materials Exogenous to the Neuron
V. Functions of Retrograde Transport of Exogenous Materials
VI. Conclusion
References
Biochemical Characteristics of Individual Neurons
I. Introduction
II. Single-Cell Samples
III. Cell Structure
IV. Biochemical Components
V. Conclusion
References
Section 2. Aging and Pathology
Cerebellar Granule Cells in Normal and Neurological Mutants of Mice
I. Introduction
II. Possible Effect of Purkinje Cells on Proliferation of Granule Cells
III. Effect of dial Cells on Granule Cell Migration
IV. Survival of Granule Cells in Mutant Mice (Staggerer and Weaver)
V. Parallel Fiber-Purkinje Cell Synapses
VI. Granule Cell Transmitter
VII. Comments on the Use of Neurological Mutants as Model Systems
References
Cell Generation and Aging of Nontransformed Glial Cells from Adult Humans
I. Cell Generation and Aging
II. Origin of Adult Human Glia-Like Cell Lines
III. Theories about Cellular Aging
IV. Basic Characteristics of Adult Human Glia-Like Cells In Vitro
V. Relation between Cell Generation and Aging in Human Glia-Like Cells
VI. Miniclone Analysis of Glia-Like Cells
VII. Conclusions
References
Age-related Changes in Neuronal and Glial Enzyme Activities
I. General Introduction
II. Neuron-Specific Enzymes
III. Glia-Specific Enzymes
IV. Enzymes Associated with Specific Cellular Processes
References
Glial Fibrillary Acidic (GFA) Protein in Normal Neural Cells and in Pathological Conditions
I. Introduction
II. Biochemical Properties of GFA Protein
III. Preparation of Antisera
IV. Immunohistochemical Localization of GFA Protein in Adult CNS
V. Gliogenesis
VI. Astroglial Response to Injury
VII. Astroglial Marker in Vitro
VIII. Diagnosis of Brain Tumors
References
Section 3. Methodologies
In Vitro Behavior of Isolated Oligodendrocytes
I. Introduction
II. Isolation of Oligodendrocytes
III. Oligodendrocyte Subpopulations
IV. Culture of Oligodendrocytes
V. Conclusions
References
Biochemical Mapping of Specific Neuronal Pathways
I. Introduction
II. Techniques for Biochemical Classification of Neurons
III. Identification of Interconnections between Neurons Using Different Transmitters
References
Separation of Neuronal and Glial Cells and Subcellular Constituents
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Cell Isolation
III. Subcellular CNS Fractions
IV. New Isolation Techniques
V. The Use of Cell Fractions
References
Separation of Neurons and Glial Cells by Affinity Methods
I. Introduction
II. Techniques of Separation by Affinity Systems
III. Ligands for Neural Cell Surfaces
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Subject Index
