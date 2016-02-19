Advances in Cell Culture, Volume 7
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume 7
Preface
Rita Levi-Montalcini
Fish Cell Culture: An Update
I. Introduction
II. Preparation of Primary Cell Cultures
III. Continuous Cell Cultures
IV. Maintenance
V. Shellfish Cell Culture
VI. Applications of Fish Cell Cultures
References
Crustacean Organ and Cell Culture
I. Introduction
II. Organ and Tissue Culture
III. Hemocytes
IV. Cell Culture Methods
V. Cellular Responses and Viability
VI. Conclusions
References
Gene Transfer in Insects
I. Introduction
II. Transfer into Cell Lines
III. Transfer into Germ Lines
IV. Somatic Transformation of Embryos
V. General Conclusions and Considerations
References
Note Added in Proof
Insect Cell Cultures as Tools in the Study of Bacterial Protein Toxins
I. Introduction
II. Bacillus thuringiensis δ-Endotoxins
III. Bacillus sphaericus
IV. Future Directions
References
Plant Protoplast Fusion by Electromanipulation
I. Introduction
II. Principles and Methods of Electrofusion
III. Apparatus for Electrofusion
IV. Factors Affecting the Frequency of Electrofusion
V. Applications and Prospects of Electrofusion
References
Role of Microspores and Anther Culture in Advancing Technologies
I. Introduction
II. Anther Culture Methodologies
III. Genetic Instabilities
IV. Basic Studies
V. Applications and Problems in Anther Culture
VI. Rice-A Model Cereal for Advancing Technologies
References
Transfer of Phytohormone Genes to Induce Morphogenesis in Plants
I. Introduction
II. Phenotypes of Soybean Transformed by Mutant T-DNA
III. Phenotypic Effects of the Cytokinin Gene Fused with a Strong Promoter
IV. Conclusions
References
The Formation of Phenolic Compounds in Plant Cell and Tissue Cultures and the Possibility of Its Regulation
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence and Biosynthesis of Phenolic Compounds in Plant Cell and Tissue Cultures
III. The Regulation of Phenolic Compound Formation in Plant Cell and Tissue Cultures
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Current Developments in New Media and Cell Culture Systems for the Large-Scale Production of Insect Cells
I. Introduction
II. Insect Cell Lines or Strains
III. Media Formulations
IV. Large-Scale Cell Production
V. Summary
References
Index
Description
Advances in Cell Culture, Volume 7 is a compilation of research papers in the field of cell culture. The contributions reflect the applications of in vitro techniques of cell culture to biotechnology, reviewing the advantages and disadvantages of the methods.
This volume covers the cultivation of fish and crustacean cells; gene transfer in insect cells; and the study of bacterial protein toxins using vertebrate cells. The fusion of plant protoplasts by electromanipulation; anther and microspore cultivation; gene transfer to induce morphogenesis; formation of phenolic compounds in cells and tissues in vitro; and new media and culture systems for the large-scale production of insect cells are discussed as well. Also included in the book is a biographical sketch of the 1986 Nobel Laureate Rita Levi-Montalcini, the developmental biologist who identified the nerve growth factor (NGF), a protein that is necessary for the growth, development, and maintenance of nerve cells in the peripheral nervous system and, apparently, also in the brain.
Cell biologists and researchers who use in vitro techniques will find the book highly informative and insightful.
