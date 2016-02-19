Advances in Cell Culture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120079070, 9781483215075

Advances in Cell Culture, Volume 7

1st Edition

Editors: Karl Maramorosch Gordon H. Sato
eBook ISBN: 9781483215075
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1989
Page Count: 310
Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume 7

Preface

Rita Levi-Montalcini

Contents of Previous Volumes

Fish Cell Culture: An Update

I. Introduction

II. Preparation of Primary Cell Cultures

III. Continuous Cell Cultures

IV. Maintenance

V. Shellfish Cell Culture

VI. Applications of Fish Cell Cultures

References

Crustacean Organ and Cell Culture

I. Introduction

II. Organ and Tissue Culture

III. Hemocytes

IV. Cell Culture Methods

V. Cellular Responses and Viability

VI. Conclusions

References

Gene Transfer in Insects

I. Introduction

II. Transfer into Cell Lines

III. Transfer into Germ Lines

IV. Somatic Transformation of Embryos

V. General Conclusions and Considerations

References

Note Added in Proof

Insect Cell Cultures as Tools in the Study of Bacterial Protein Toxins

I. Introduction

II. Bacillus thuringiensis δ-Endotoxins

III. Bacillus sphaericus

IV. Future Directions

References

Plant Protoplast Fusion by Electromanipulation

I. Introduction

II. Principles and Methods of Electrofusion

III. Apparatus for Electrofusion

IV. Factors Affecting the Frequency of Electrofusion

V. Applications and Prospects of Electrofusion

References

Role of Microspores and Anther Culture in Advancing Technologies

I. Introduction

II. Anther Culture Methodologies

III. Genetic Instabilities

IV. Basic Studies

V. Applications and Problems in Anther Culture

VI. Rice-A Model Cereal for Advancing Technologies

References

Transfer of Phytohormone Genes to Induce Morphogenesis in Plants

I. Introduction

II. Phenotypes of Soybean Transformed by Mutant T-DNA

III. Phenotypic Effects of the Cytokinin Gene Fused with a Strong Promoter

IV. Conclusions

References

The Formation of Phenolic Compounds in Plant Cell and Tissue Cultures and the Possibility of Its Regulation

I. Introduction

II. Occurrence and Biosynthesis of Phenolic Compounds in Plant Cell and Tissue Cultures

III. The Regulation of Phenolic Compound Formation in Plant Cell and Tissue Cultures

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

Current Developments in New Media and Cell Culture Systems for the Large-Scale Production of Insect Cells

I. Introduction

II. Insect Cell Lines or Strains

III. Media Formulations

IV. Large-Scale Cell Production

V. Summary

References

Index

Description

Advances in Cell Culture, Volume 7 is a compilation of research papers in the field of cell culture. The contributions reflect the applications of in vitro techniques of cell culture to biotechnology, reviewing the advantages and disadvantages of the methods.

This volume covers the cultivation of fish and crustacean cells; gene transfer in insect cells; and the study of bacterial protein toxins using vertebrate cells. The fusion of plant protoplasts by electromanipulation; anther and microspore cultivation; gene transfer to induce morphogenesis; formation of phenolic compounds in cells and tissues in vitro; and new media and culture systems for the large-scale production of insect cells are discussed as well. Also included in the book is a biographical sketch of the 1986 Nobel Laureate Rita Levi-Montalcini, the developmental biologist who identified the nerve growth factor (NGF), a protein that is necessary for the growth, development, and maintenance of nerve cells in the peripheral nervous system and, apparently, also in the brain.

Cell biologists and researchers who use in vitro techniques will find the book highly informative and insightful.

No. of pages:
310
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483215075

About the Editors

Karl Maramorosch Editor

Professor Karl Maramorosch works at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA

Gordon H. Sato Editor

