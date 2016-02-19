Advances in Cell Culture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120079056, 9781483215051

Advances in Cell Culture, Volume 5

1st Edition

Editors: Karl Maramorosch
eBook ISBN: 9781483215051
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th January 1987
Page Count: 314
Table of Contents


Preface

Harry Eagle

Hybrid Cell Lines Established by Fusing Pancreatic Islet Cells with Insulinoma Cells

I. Introduction

II. Hybridization between Pancreatic Islet Cells and Insulinoma Cells

III. Repeated Hybridization between Hybrid Cells (HIP Series) and Either Islet Cells or Insulinoma Cells

IV. Future Intentions

References

Articular Chondrocytes in Culture: Applications in Pharmacology

I. Introduction

II. Physiology of Articular Chondrocytes in Vivo

III. Maintenance of Main Functions of Articular Chondrocytes in Different Types of Culture

IV. Culture Media

V. Applications in Pharmacology

VI. Conclusions

References

Human Blood Cells for Measles Virus Replication

I. Introduction

II. Isolation of Lymphocytes

III. Measles Virus Infection in Blood Cells

IV. Detection of Virus-Specific RNA

V. Measles Virus Proteins in Lymphocytes

VI. Effects of Interferon on Measles Virus Replication

VII. Summary and Conclusions

References

Genetic Changes in the Influenza Viruses during Growth in Cultured Cells

I. Introduction

II. Laboratory Cultivation of Influenza Viruses prior to the Use of Cultured Cells

III. Growth and Assay of the Influenza Viruses in Chick Embryo Fibroblasts and in Established Cell Lines

IV. Morphology and Structure of Influenza Virions

V. Host Cell Functions Which Affect Influenza Virus Replication

VI. Mutations in the HA Which Affect Influenza Virus Host Range

VII. Effects of Mutations and Selection on Virus Populations in Cell Culture

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

The Biochemistry and Genetics of Mosquito Cells in Culture

I. Introduction

II. Aedes albopictus Cell Lines

III. Biochemical Properties

IV. Mutant Cell Clones

V. DNA-Mediated Gene Transfer

VI. Host-Virus Interactions

References

Hormonal Regulation of Fat Body Function in Vitro

I. Introduction

II. Vitellogenesis in Locusts

III. Vitellogenesis in Ovoviviparous Cockroaches

IV. Vitellogenesis in Drosophila

V. Hemoglobin and Yolk Protein Synthesis in Chironomus

VI. Vitellogenesis in Aedes aegypti

References

Lepidopteran Cell Lines: Tools for Research in Physiology, Development, and Genetics

I. Introduction

II. Importance of Research on Lepidopteran Cell Lines

III. Current Status of Lepidopteran Cell Lines

IV. Recent Progress and Prospects

References

Tree Tissue Culture Applications

I. Introduction

II. Cloning

III. Somatic Genetic Modification

IV. Cold Storage of Cultures

V. Disease Control

VI. Cell Metabolism and Secondary Products

VII. Conclusion

References

In Vitro Cultivation of the Avian Coccidia

I. Introduction

II. Common Constraints on the in Vitro Cultivation of the Avian Coccidia and Alternative Approaches

III. Discussion

References

The Development of Cell Banking in the United States 1960-1985: A Strategic Approach to Quality Control

I. Virus and Cancer Panel Objectives

II. Current Policies of the Cell Culture Collection Committee

References

Index

Description

Advances in Cell Culture, Volume 5 is a compilation of research papers in the field of cell culture. The contributions reflect the thinking and accomplishments of those who are in the forefront of the broad field of cell culture.

This volume contains chapters that describe hybrids of pancreatic islet and insulinoma cells; cultured chondrocytes and their applications in pharmacology; human blood cells for studying measles virus replication; and genetic studies of influenza virus in cultured cells. The rapid cultivation of various species of trees from isolated plant cells and the diverse applications of tree tissue culture are the focus of one chapter. The uses of invertebrate cell lines of mosquitoes, Drosophila, and lepidopteran species as tools for research in physiology, development, and genetics as well as for biochemical and hormonal studies are discussed in three chapters. Another contribution covers the in vitro cultivation of avian coccidia. The volume ends with a historical account of the development of cell banking and of quality control. Also included is a biographical sketch of Harry Eagle, whose pioneering work on defined media has had an enormous impact on cell culture.

Cell biologists and researchers who use in vitro techniques will find the book highly informative and insightful.

About the Editors

Karl Maramorosch Editor

Professor Karl Maramorosch works at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA

