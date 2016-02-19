Advances in Cell Culture, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Harry Eagle
Hybrid Cell Lines Established by Fusing Pancreatic Islet Cells with Insulinoma Cells
I. Introduction
II. Hybridization between Pancreatic Islet Cells and Insulinoma Cells
III. Repeated Hybridization between Hybrid Cells (HIP Series) and Either Islet Cells or Insulinoma Cells
IV. Future Intentions
References
Articular Chondrocytes in Culture: Applications in Pharmacology
I. Introduction
II. Physiology of Articular Chondrocytes in Vivo
III. Maintenance of Main Functions of Articular Chondrocytes in Different Types of Culture
IV. Culture Media
V. Applications in Pharmacology
VI. Conclusions
References
Human Blood Cells for Measles Virus Replication
I. Introduction
II. Isolation of Lymphocytes
III. Measles Virus Infection in Blood Cells
IV. Detection of Virus-Specific RNA
V. Measles Virus Proteins in Lymphocytes
VI. Effects of Interferon on Measles Virus Replication
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
Genetic Changes in the Influenza Viruses during Growth in Cultured Cells
I. Introduction
II. Laboratory Cultivation of Influenza Viruses prior to the Use of Cultured Cells
III. Growth and Assay of the Influenza Viruses in Chick Embryo Fibroblasts and in Established Cell Lines
IV. Morphology and Structure of Influenza Virions
V. Host Cell Functions Which Affect Influenza Virus Replication
VI. Mutations in the HA Which Affect Influenza Virus Host Range
VII. Effects of Mutations and Selection on Virus Populations in Cell Culture
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
The Biochemistry and Genetics of Mosquito Cells in Culture
I. Introduction
II. Aedes albopictus Cell Lines
III. Biochemical Properties
IV. Mutant Cell Clones
V. DNA-Mediated Gene Transfer
VI. Host-Virus Interactions
References
Hormonal Regulation of Fat Body Function in Vitro
I. Introduction
II. Vitellogenesis in Locusts
III. Vitellogenesis in Ovoviviparous Cockroaches
IV. Vitellogenesis in Drosophila
V. Hemoglobin and Yolk Protein Synthesis in Chironomus
VI. Vitellogenesis in Aedes aegypti
References
Lepidopteran Cell Lines: Tools for Research in Physiology, Development, and Genetics
I. Introduction
II. Importance of Research on Lepidopteran Cell Lines
III. Current Status of Lepidopteran Cell Lines
IV. Recent Progress and Prospects
References
Tree Tissue Culture Applications
I. Introduction
II. Cloning
III. Somatic Genetic Modification
IV. Cold Storage of Cultures
V. Disease Control
VI. Cell Metabolism and Secondary Products
VII. Conclusion
References
In Vitro Cultivation of the Avian Coccidia
I. Introduction
II. Common Constraints on the in Vitro Cultivation of the Avian Coccidia and Alternative Approaches
III. Discussion
References
The Development of Cell Banking in the United States 1960-1985: A Strategic Approach to Quality Control
I. Virus and Cancer Panel Objectives
II. Current Policies of the Cell Culture Collection Committee
References
Index
Description
Advances in Cell Culture, Volume 5 is a compilation of research papers in the field of cell culture. The contributions reflect the thinking and accomplishments of those who are in the forefront of the broad field of cell culture.
This volume contains chapters that describe hybrids of pancreatic islet and insulinoma cells; cultured chondrocytes and their applications in pharmacology; human blood cells for studying measles virus replication; and genetic studies of influenza virus in cultured cells. The rapid cultivation of various species of trees from isolated plant cells and the diverse applications of tree tissue culture are the focus of one chapter. The uses of invertebrate cell lines of mosquitoes, Drosophila, and lepidopteran species as tools for research in physiology, development, and genetics as well as for biochemical and hormonal studies are discussed in three chapters. Another contribution covers the in vitro cultivation of avian coccidia. The volume ends with a historical account of the development of cell banking and of quality control. Also included is a biographical sketch of Harry Eagle, whose pioneering work on defined media has had an enormous impact on cell culture.
Cell biologists and researchers who use in vitro techniques will find the book highly informative and insightful.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 20th January 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215051
About the Editors
Karl Maramorosch Editor
Professor Karl Maramorosch works at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA