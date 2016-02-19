Advances in Cell Culture, Volume 3 is a compilation of articles in the field of cell culture. The chapters in the book are prepared by recognized authorities in their specialized fields. The text deals with all the aspects of cell culture, which includes the growth of individual cells or cell populations, the growth of small fragments of explanted tissue, the growth of organs, and the growth of obligate parasites in cell culture systems.

This volume provides reviews of important aspects of in vitro cultivation and presents the increasing understanding of the wide ramifications of in vitro techniques. The book also focuses on specific topics in cell culture such as protoplasts and plant viruses; applications of flow cytometry to tissue culture systems; plant tissue culture systems for screening of plant growth regulators; growth factors and hemopoietic cell differentiation; and mosquito cell culture. A chapter is also devoted to a biographical sketch of Philip R. White, remembered for his pioneering plant tissue culture work and his contributions to animal cell culture and to in vitro research as a whole.

Cell biologists and researchers who use in vitro techniques will find the book highly informative and insightful.