Advances in Cell Culture, Volume 3
1st Edition
Philip Rodney White
Protoplasts and Plant Viruses
I. Virus Infection of Plant Protoplasts
II. Virus Replication in Plant Protoplasts
III. Resistance to Virus Infection
IV. In Vitro Methods for Recovering Virus Resistance
V. Perspectives and Problems for Genetic Engineering
Applications of Flow Cytometry to Tissue Culture Systems
I. Introduction
II. What Is Flow Cytometry?
III. Cell Kinetic Analysis
IV. Chromosome Analysis
V. Cell Marker Analysis
VI. Cell Functional Analysis
VII. Detection and Cloning of Mutant and Hybrid Cells
VIII. Conclusions
Plant Tissue Culture Systems for Screening of Plant Growth Regulators: Hormones, Herbicides, and Natural Phytotoxins
I. Introduction: General Considerations
II. Screening for Hormonal Activities
III. Screening for Yield Enhancement
IV. Screening Phytotoxic Compounds
V. Drift, Instability, Habituation, Phenotypic Adaptations, and Other Problems
VI. Concluding Remarks
VII. Appendix: Nomenclature of Growth Regulators
Microsporida in Cell Culture
I. Introduction
II. A Description of the Microsporida
III. Establishing Microsporida in Cell Cultures
IV. Observations of Microsporida in Cell Cultures
V. Other Techniques
VI. Uses of Microsporida in Cell Cultures
VII. Conclusion
Growth Factors and Hemopoietic Cell Differentiation
I. Blood Cell Diversity
II. Colony Stimulating Factors: Nomenclature
III. Stem Cell Heterogeneity
IV. Production of Myeloid Cells M-CFC, G-CFC, and GM-CFC
V. Erythroid Cells
VI. Megakaryocyte and Eosinophil Production
VII. Production of Lymphocytes
VIII. Leukemic Cells
IX. Growth Factors
X. Growth Factors for Multipotential Stem Cells
XI. GM-CSF, M-CSF, and G-CSF
XII. Erythropoietic Stimuli
XIII. MEG-CSF and EO-CSF
Mosquito Cell Culture
I. Introduction
II. Cell Lines
III. Growth Requirements
IV. Characteristics
V. Clonal Analyses
VI. Conclusions
The Coming of Age of WI-38
I. The Birth of WI-38
II. Distribution of WI-38
III. Who Owns WI-38?
IV. The Mortality of Cultured Normal Cells
V. The Great Virus Vaccine Substrate Debate
VI. Advances in Cytogerontology
Description
Advances in Cell Culture, Volume 3 is a compilation of articles in the field of cell culture. The chapters in the book are prepared by recognized authorities in their specialized fields. The text deals with all the aspects of cell culture, which includes the growth of individual cells or cell populations, the growth of small fragments of explanted tissue, the growth of organs, and the growth of obligate parasites in cell culture systems.
This volume provides reviews of important aspects of in vitro cultivation and presents the increasing understanding of the wide ramifications of in vitro techniques. The book also focuses on specific topics in cell culture such as protoplasts and plant viruses; applications of flow cytometry to tissue culture systems; plant tissue culture systems for screening of plant growth regulators; growth factors and hemopoietic cell differentiation; and mosquito cell culture. A chapter is also devoted to a biographical sketch of Philip R. White, remembered for his pioneering plant tissue culture work and his contributions to animal cell culture and to in vitro research as a whole.
Cell biologists and researchers who use in vitro techniques will find the book highly informative and insightful.
