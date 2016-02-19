Advances in Cell Culture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120079032, 9781483215037

Advances in Cell Culture, Volume 3

1st Edition

Editors: Karl Maramorosch
eBook ISBN: 9781483215037
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st May 1984
Page Count: 242
Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume 3

Preface

Philip Rodney White

Contents of Previous Volumes

Protoplasts and Plant Viruses

I. Virus Infection of Plant Protoplasts

II. Virus Replication in Plant Protoplasts

III. Resistance to Virus Infection

IV. In Vitro Methods for Recovering Virus Resistance

V. Perspectives and Problems for Genetic Engineering

References

Applications of Flow Cytometry to Tissue Culture Systems

I. Introduction

II. What Is Flow Cytometry?

III. Cell Kinetic Analysis

IV. Chromosome Analysis

V. Cell Marker Analysis

VI. Cell Functional Analysis

VII. Detection and Cloning of Mutant and Hybrid Cells

VIII. Conclusions

References

Plant Tissue Culture Systems for Screening of Plant Growth Regulators: Hormones, Herbicides, and Natural Phytotoxins

I. Introduction: General Considerations

II. Screening for Hormonal Activities

III. Screening for Yield Enhancement

IV. Screening Phytotoxic Compounds

V. Drift, Instability, Habituation, Phenotypic Adaptations, and Other Problems

VI. Concluding Remarks

VII. Appendix: Nomenclature of Growth Regulators

References

Microsporida in Cell Culture

I. Introduction

II. A Description of the Microsporida

III. Establishing Microsporida in Cell Cultures

IV. Observations of Microsporida in Cell Cultures

V. Other Techniques

VI. Uses of Microsporida in Cell Cultures

VII. Conclusion

References

Growth Factors and Hemopoietic Cell Differentiation

I. Blood Cell Diversity

II. Colony Stimulating Factors: Nomenclature

III. Stem Cell Heterogeneity

IV. Production of Myeloid Cells M-CFC, G-CFC, and GM-CFC

V. Erythroid Cells

VI. Megakaryocyte and Eosinophil Production

VII. Production of Lymphocytes

VIII. Leukemic Cells

IX. Growth Factors

X. Growth Factors for Multipotential Stem Cells

XI. GM-CSF, M-CSF, and G-CSF

XII. Erythropoietic Stimuli

XIII. MEG-CSF and EO-CSF

References

Mosquito Cell Culture

I. Introduction

II. Cell Lines

III. Growth Requirements

IV. Characteristics

V. Clonal Analyses

VI. Conclusions

References

The Coming of Age of WI-38

I. The Birth of WI-38

II. Distribution of WI-38

III. Who Owns WI-38?

IV. The Mortality of Cultured Normal Cells

V. The Great Virus Vaccine Substrate Debate

VI. Advances in Cytogerontology

References

Index

Description

Advances in Cell Culture, Volume 3 is a compilation of articles in the field of cell culture. The chapters in the book are prepared by recognized authorities in their specialized fields. The text deals with all the aspects of cell culture, which includes the growth of individual cells or cell populations, the growth of small fragments of explanted tissue, the growth of organs, and the growth of obligate parasites in cell culture systems.

This volume provides reviews of important aspects of in vitro cultivation and presents the increasing understanding of the wide ramifications of in vitro techniques. The book also focuses on specific topics in cell culture such as protoplasts and plant viruses; applications of flow cytometry to tissue culture systems; plant tissue culture systems for screening of plant growth regulators; growth factors and hemopoietic cell differentiation; and mosquito cell culture. A chapter is also devoted to a biographical sketch of Philip R. White, remembered for his pioneering plant tissue culture work and his contributions to animal cell culture and to in vitro research as a whole.

Cell biologists and researchers who use in vitro techniques will find the book highly informative and insightful.

About the Editors

Karl Maramorosch Editor

Professor Karl Maramorosch works at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA.

