Advances in Cattle Welfare
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Overview of cattle production systems
2. Assessment of cattle welfare: Common animal-based measures
3. Assessment of cattle welfare: Approaches, goals and next steps on farms
4. Human-animal interactions: Effects, challenges, and progress
5. Cattle priorities: feed and water selection, ability to move freely and to access pasture
6. The role of social behaviour in cattle welfare
7. Painful procedures: When and what should we be measuring in cattle?
8. Disease and injury: Beyond current thinking about top causes of cattle morbidity
9. Metabolic challenge: How does it affect welfare?
Description
Advances in Cattle Welfare provides a targeted overview of contemporary issues in dairy and beef cattle welfare. The volume addresses welfare-related topics in both research and on-farm applications.
Opening with an introduction to cattle production systems, the book covers the three major areas of cattle welfare; on-farm welfare assessment, behavioral priorities of cattle and novel perspectives on specific aspects of management. Chapters examine the key issues within each area, including such topics as the goals and measures included in welfare assessments, the importance to cattle of access to pasture and engaging in social behavior, human-animal interactions, painful procedures, and disease and metabolic challenge.
This book is an essential part of the wider ranging series Advances in Farm Animal Welfare, with coverage of cattle, sheep and pigs.
With its expert editor and international team of contributors, Advances in Cattle Welfare is a key reference tool for welfare research scientists and students, veterinarians involved in welfare assessment, and indeed anyone with a professional interest in the welfare of cattle.
Key Features
- Brings together top researchers in the field to provide a comprehensive overview of recent advances in the understanding of cattle welfare and management
- Analyzes welfare issues for both dairy and beef cattle of all ages
- Examines the issues from the perspective of what will be most important for the animal’s overall welfare, from housing systems to feeding
Readership
Welfare research scientists and postgraduate students, Practicing vets involved in welfare assessment, NGOs interested in welfare assurance
Details
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 28th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081022764
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081009383
Awards
"The authors do a good job of explaining and exploring those topics objectively through the presentation of peer-reviewed research. This book is not meant to be a guide on what is right and wrong regarding cattle welfare; rather, it is an excellent and comprehensive review of current research on the topic. One of the best features of this book are the summary tables in each chapter that compile published findings for a subject in 1 easy-to-reference location. I highly recommend this book for veterinarians interested in animal welfare and those working with cattle in their practice." -JAVMA
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Cassandra Tucker Editor
Cassandra Tucker is a Professor in the Department of Animal Science, University of California, Davis and directs the Department’s Center for Animal Welfare. Her research generates new information that improves the day-to-day lives of cattle.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Animal Science, University of California, Davis, USA