Advances in Catalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128203699

Advances in Catalysis, Volume 66

1st Edition

Editors: Chunshan Song
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128203699
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 318
Table of Contents

1. Fresh Perspectives in the Lattice Disorders of TiO2 and Their Significance in the Photoconversion of CO2

Tracy Benson

2. Advances in Catalytic Transformations of Biomass and Bioplatforms to Chemicals Through Deoxygenation

Ye Wang

Description

Advances in Catalysis, Volume 66, fills the gap between journal papers and textbooks across the diverse areas of catalysis research. For more than 60 years, this series has dedicated itself to record and present the latest progress in the field of catalysis, providing the scientific community with comprehensive and authoritative reviews. This series is an invaluable and comprehensive resource for chemical engineers and chemists working in the field of catalysis in both academia and industry.

Key Features

  • Contains authoritative reviews written by experts in the field
  • Explores topics that reflect progress in the field, such as catalyst synthesis, catalyst characterization, catalytic chemistry, reaction engineering, computational chemistry and physics
  • Provides insightful and critical articles that are fully edited to suit various backgrounds

Readership

Catalysis researchers and practitioners in academia and industry (mainly chemical engineers, chemists, but also physicists), experts as well as newcomers

Details

About the Editors

Chunshan Song

Chunshan Song works at The Pennsylvania State University, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Pennsylvania State University, USA

