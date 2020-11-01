Advances in Catalysis, Volume 66
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Fresh Perspectives in the Lattice Disorders of TiO2 and Their Significance in the Photoconversion of CO2
Tracy Benson
2. Advances in Catalytic Transformations of Biomass and Bioplatforms to Chemicals Through Deoxygenation
Ye Wang
Description
Advances in Catalysis, Volume 66, fills the gap between journal papers and textbooks across the diverse areas of catalysis research. For more than 60 years, this series has dedicated itself to record and present the latest progress in the field of catalysis, providing the scientific community with comprehensive and authoritative reviews. This series is an invaluable and comprehensive resource for chemical engineers and chemists working in the field of catalysis in both academia and industry.
Key Features
- Contains authoritative reviews written by experts in the field
- Explores topics that reflect progress in the field, such as catalyst synthesis, catalyst characterization, catalytic chemistry, reaction engineering, computational chemistry and physics
- Provides insightful and critical articles that are fully edited to suit various backgrounds
Readership
Catalysis researchers and practitioners in academia and industry (mainly chemical engineers, chemists, but also physicists), experts as well as newcomers
About the Editors
Chunshan Song
Chunshan Song works at The Pennsylvania State University, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Pennsylvania State University, USA
