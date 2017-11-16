Advances in Catalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128120781, 9780128121818

Advances in Catalysis, Volume 61

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Chunshan Song
eBook ISBN: 9780128121818
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128120781
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th November 2017
Page Count: 136
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
263.59
224.05
159.00
135.15
190.00
161.50
245.00
208.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
148.75
149.00
126.65
245.00
208.25
342.68
291.28
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. A Review of Preparation Methods for Supported Metal Catalysts
Bahareh A. T. Mehrabadi, Sonia Eskandari, Umema Khan, Rembert D. White and
John R. Regalbuto
2. Advances in Catalysis for Methanol-to-Olefins Conversion 
Shutao Xu, Yuchun Zhi, Jingfeng Han, Wenna Zhang, Xinqiang Wu, Tantan Sun, Yingxu Wei and Zhongmin Liu

Description

Advances in Catalysis, Volume 61, fills the gap between journal papers and textbooks across the diverse areas of catalysis research. For more than 60 years, this series has dedicated itself to record and present the latest progress in the field of catalysis, providing the scientific community with comprehensive and authoritative reviews. This series is an invaluable and comprehensive resource for chemical engineers and chemists working in the field of catalysis in both academia and industry.

Key Features

  • Contains authoritative reviews written by experts in the field
  • Explores topics that reflect progress in the field, such as catalyst synthesis, catalyst characterization, catalytic chemistry, reaction engineering, computational chemistry and physics
  • Provides insightful and critical articles that are fully edited to suit various backgrounds

Readership

Catalysis researchers and practitioners in academia and industry (mainly chemical engineers, chemists, but also physicists), experts as well as newcomers

Details

No. of pages:
136
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128121818
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128120781

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Chunshan Song Serial Editor

Chunshan Song works at The Pennsylvania State University, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Pennsylvania State University, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.