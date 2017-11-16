Advances in Catalysis, Volume 61
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. A Review of Preparation Methods for Supported Metal Catalysts
Bahareh A. T. Mehrabadi, Sonia Eskandari, Umema Khan, Rembert D. White and
John R. Regalbuto
2. Advances in Catalysis for Methanol-to-Olefins Conversion
Shutao Xu, Yuchun Zhi, Jingfeng Han, Wenna Zhang, Xinqiang Wu, Tantan Sun, Yingxu Wei and Zhongmin Liu
Description
Advances in Catalysis, Volume 61, fills the gap between journal papers and textbooks across the diverse areas of catalysis research. For more than 60 years, this series has dedicated itself to record and present the latest progress in the field of catalysis, providing the scientific community with comprehensive and authoritative reviews. This series is an invaluable and comprehensive resource for chemical engineers and chemists working in the field of catalysis in both academia and industry.
Key Features
- Contains authoritative reviews written by experts in the field
- Explores topics that reflect progress in the field, such as catalyst synthesis, catalyst characterization, catalytic chemistry, reaction engineering, computational chemistry and physics
- Provides insightful and critical articles that are fully edited to suit various backgrounds
Readership
Catalysis researchers and practitioners in academia and industry (mainly chemical engineers, chemists, but also physicists), experts as well as newcomers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 16th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128121818
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128120781
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Chunshan Song Serial Editor
Chunshan Song works at The Pennsylvania State University, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Pennsylvania State University, USA