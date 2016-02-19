Advances in Catalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120078059, 9780080565095

Advances in Catalysis, Volume 5

1st Edition

Serial Editors: V. I. Komarewsky E. K. Rideal W. G. Frankenburg
eBook ISBN: 9780080565095
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1953
Page Count: 486
Description

In the current volume a variety of subjects is treated by competent

authors. These subjects deal with new techniques of surface investigations

with the microbalance, with the elucidation of reaction mechanisms

by the concept of intermediates, and with specialized studies of the

ammonia synthesis, hydrogenations, carbon monoxide oxidation and

hydrocarbon syntheses. In addition, Volume V contains an extensive

critical review of Russian literature in catalysis.

Readership

Those that are interested or active in catalytic studies on scientific and practical progress in this field

Details

No. of pages:
486
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1953
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080565095

About the Serial Editors

V. I. Komarewsky Serial Editor

E. K. Rideal Serial Editor

W. G. Frankenburg Serial Editor

