Advances in Catalysis, Volume 58
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Friederike Jentoft
eBook ISBN: 9780128023341
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128021262
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st December 2014
Page Count: 330
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Recent Advances in the Application of Mößbauer Spectroscopy in Heterogeneous Catalysis
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Principles of Mößbauer Spectroscopy and Its Variants
- 3 Applications of Mößbauer Spectroscopy in Catalysis
- 4 Applications of Nuclear Resonant Scattering of Synchrotron Radiation
- 5 Summary and Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Zeolites and Zeotypes for Oil and Gas Conversion
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Zeolites: Definition, Applications, Structures, and Synthesis
- 3 Catalytic Applications
- 4 (Re)Emerging Applications of Zeolites
- 5 Binder–Matrix Effects in Zeolite-Based Catalysts
- 6 Concluding Remarks and Future Perspectives
- Index
Description
Advances in Catalysis fills the gap between the journal papers and textbooks across the diverse areas of catalysis research. For more than 60 years, this series has been dedicated to recording progress in the field of catalysis, providing the scientific community with comprehensive and authoritative reviews. This series is an invaluable and comprehensive resource for chemical engineers and chemists working in the field of catalysis in both academia and industry.
Key Features
- Authoritative reviews written by experts in the field
- Topics selected reflect progress in the field and include catalyst synthesis, catalyst characterization, catalytic chemistry, reaction engineering, computational chemistry, and physics
- Insightful and critical articles, fully edited to suit various backgrounds
Readership
Catalysis researchers and practitioners in academia and industry (mainly chemical engineers, and chemists but also physicists), experts as well as newcomers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 1st December 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128023341
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128021262
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Friederike Jentoft Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Massachusetts, Amherst, MA, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.