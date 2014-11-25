Advances in Catalysis, Volume 57
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Friederike Jentoft
eBook ISBN: 9780128003008
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128001271
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th November 2014
Page Count: 434
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Helmut Knözinger: 1935–2014
- Chapter One: Science and Technology of Framework Metal-Containing Zeotype Catalysts
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Synthesis and Structural Properties
- 3 Catalytic Reactions
- 4 Industrial Applications
- 5 Future Directions and Opportunities
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Identification and Characterization of Surface Hydroxyl Groups by Infrared Spectroscopy
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Types of Surface OH Groups and Their Spectral Signature
- 3 Interaction of OH Groups with Probe Molecules: Formation of H-Bonds
- 4 Chemical Transformations of Surface OH Groups
- 5 Location and Accessibility of OH Groups in Porous Materials
- 6 OH Isotopologues
- 7 Other Tools for Identification of Hydroxyl Groups and Practical Hints
- 8 Materials of Practical Interest
- 9 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Structural, Surface, and Catalytic Properties of Aluminas
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Preparation and Solid-State Chemistry of Aluminas
- 3 Surface Structures and Chemistry of Aluminas
- 4 Industrial Applications of Aluminas as Catalysts
- 5 Aluminas as Supports for Catalysts
- 6 Other Applications of Aluminas in Catalysis
- 7 Future Work
- Index
Description
Advances in Catalysis fills the gap between the journal papers and the textbooks across the diverse areas of catalysis research. For more than 60 years Advances in Catalysis has been dedicated to recording progress in the field of catalysis and providing the scientific community with comprehensive and authoritative reviews. This series is invaluable to chemical engineers and chemists working in the field of catalysis in academia or industry.
Key Features
- Authoritative reviews written by experts in the field
- Topics selected to reflect progress of the field
- Insightful and critical articles, fully edited to suit various backgrounds
Readership
Catalysis researchers and practitioners in academia and industry (mainly chemical engineers, chemists, but also physicists), experts as well as newcomers
About the Serial Editors
Friederike Jentoft Serial Editor
University of Massachusetts, Amherst, MA, USA
