Advances in Catalysis, Volume 44
1st Edition
Table of Contents
J.J. Van Der Klink, NMR Spectroscopy as a Probe of Surfaces of Supported Metal Catalysis. M. Anpo and M. Che, Applications of Photoluminescence Techniques to the Characterization of Solid Surfaces in Relation to Adsorption, Catalysis, and Photocatalysis. B.E. Nieuwenhuys, The Surface Science Approach Toward Understainding Automotive Exhause Conversion Catalysis at the Atomic Level. C.O. Bennett, Experiments and Processes in the Transient Regime for Heterogeneous Catalysis. R. Iwamoto and J. Grimblot, Influence of Phosphorus on the Properties of ALumina-Based Hydrotreating Catalysts. P. Meriaudeau and C. Naccache, Skeletal Isomerization of n-Butenes Catalyzed by Medium Pore Zeolites and Aluminophosphates.
Since 1948, this series has filled the gap between the papers that report on and the textbooks that teach in the diverse areas of catalysis research. The editors of and contributors to Advances in Catalysis are dedicated to recording progress in this area. Each volume of Advances in Catalysis contains articles covering a subject of broad interest.
Advances in Catalysis 44 reflects the expanding impact of experimental surface characterization on the understanding of catalysis. The catalysts emphasized here are representative of the complexity of today's technology; examples include catalysts for hydrocarbon re-forming, automobile exhaust conversion, and hydroprocessing to make clean-burning fossil fuels.
This volume contains three obituaries recognizing the major contributions of Dr. Werner O. Hagg, Dr. Charles Kemball, and Dr. John Turkevich.
Industrial and academic chemists and chemical engineers in the field of catalysis.
- 555
- English
- © Academic Press 2000
- 11th October 1999
- Academic Press
- 9780080493480
- 9780120078448
@qu:"Specific scientific merit and a wealth of information make the book extremely valuable, like other volumes in the series." @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST
Werner Haag Serial Editor
Lawrenceville, New Jersey, U.S.A.
Bruce Gates Serial Editor
University of California at Davis, CA, USA
Helmut Knoezinger Serial Editor
University of Munich, Germany