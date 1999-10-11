Advances in Catalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120078448, 9780080493480

Advances in Catalysis, Volume 44

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Werner Haag Bruce Gates Helmut Knoezinger
eBook ISBN: 9780080493480
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120078448
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th October 1999
Page Count: 555
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
23800.00
20230.00
253.59
215.55
160.00
136.00
260.00
221.00
200.00
170.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
231.00
196.35
250.00
212.50
190.00
161.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

J.J. Van Der Klink, NMR Spectroscopy as a Probe of Surfaces of Supported Metal Catalysis. M. Anpo and M. Che, Applications of Photoluminescence Techniques to the Characterization of Solid Surfaces in Relation to Adsorption, Catalysis, and Photocatalysis. B.E. Nieuwenhuys, The Surface Science Approach Toward Understainding Automotive Exhause Conversion Catalysis at the Atomic Level. C.O. Bennett, Experiments and Processes in the Transient Regime for Heterogeneous Catalysis. R. Iwamoto and J. Grimblot, Influence of Phosphorus on the Properties of ALumina-Based Hydrotreating Catalysts. P. Meriaudeau and C. Naccache, Skeletal Isomerization of n-Butenes Catalyzed by Medium Pore Zeolites and Aluminophosphates.

Description

Since 1948, this series has filled the gap between the papers that report on and the textbooks that teach in the diverse areas of catalysis research. The editors of and contributors to Advances in Catalysis are dedicated to recording progress in this area. Each volume of Advances in Catalysis contains articles covering a subject of broad interest.

Advances in Catalysis 44 reflects the expanding impact of experimental surface characterization on the understanding of catalysis. The catalysts emphasized here are representative of the complexity of today's technology; examples include catalysts for hydrocarbon re-forming, automobile exhaust conversion, and hydroprocessing to make clean-burning fossil fuels.

This volume contains three obituaries recognizing the major contributions of Dr. Werner O. Hagg, Dr. Charles Kemball, and Dr. John Turkevich.

Readership

Industrial and academic chemists and chemical engineers in the field of catalysis.

Details

No. of pages:
555
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080493480
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120078448

Reviews

@qu:"Specific scientific merit and a wealth of information make the book extremely valuable, like other volumes in the series." @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Werner Haag Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Lawrenceville, New Jersey, U.S.A.

Bruce Gates Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California at Davis, CA, USA

Helmut Knoezinger Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Munich, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.