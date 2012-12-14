Advances in Catalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123855169, 9780123855176

Advances in Catalysis, Volume 55

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Bruce Gates Friederike Jentoft
eBook ISBN: 9780123855176
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123855169
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th December 2012
Page Count: 264
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
144.50
248.14
210.92
245.00
208.25
185.00
157.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
248.14
210.92
238.00
202.30
145.00
123.25
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Series Page

Contributors

Preface

Michel Boudart

Chapter One. Heterogeneous Catalysis by Gold

List of Abbreviations, Symbols, and Variables

1 Introduction

2 Preparation of Supported Gold Catalysts

3 Fine Structures of Supported Gold Catalysts

4 Surface Science of CO Oxidation Catalyzed by Gold

5 Theoretical Interpretations and Predictions of Catalysis by Gold

6 Catalysis by Gold with Reactants in the Gas Phase

7 Catalysis by Gold with Reactants in the Liquid Phase

8 Conclusions and Prospects

References

Chapter Two. Ordered Mesoporous Materials as Catalysts

Abbreviations

1 Introduction

2 Comparison with Other Porous Materials

3 History and Materials Chemistry of OMMs

4 Effects of Mesostructure in Catalysis

5 Perspective: Catalyst Design on the Nanoscale

6 Conclusions and Outlook

References

Index

Description

Advances in Catalysis fills the gap between the journal papers and the textbooks across the diverse areas of catalysis research. For more than 60 years Advances in Catalysis has been dedicated to recording progress in the field of catalysis and providing the scientific community with comprehensive and authoritative reviews. This series in invaluable to chemical engineers, physical chemists, biochemists, researchers and industrial chemists working in the fields of catalysis and materials chemistry.

Key Features

  • In-depth, critical, state-of-the-art reviews
  • Comprehensive, covers of all aspects of catalysis research

Readership

Chemical engineers, physical chemists, biochemists, researchers and industrial chemists working in the fields of catalysis and materials chemistry

Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123855176
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123855169

Reviews

"Specific scientific merit and a wealth of information make the book extremely valuable, like other volumes in the series." --American Scientist

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Bruce Gates Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California at Davis, CA, USA

Friederike Jentoft Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Massachusetts, Amherst, MA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.