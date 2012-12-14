Advances in Catalysis, Volume 55
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Series Page
Contributors
Preface
Michel Boudart
Chapter One. Heterogeneous Catalysis by Gold
List of Abbreviations, Symbols, and Variables
1 Introduction
2 Preparation of Supported Gold Catalysts
3 Fine Structures of Supported Gold Catalysts
4 Surface Science of CO Oxidation Catalyzed by Gold
5 Theoretical Interpretations and Predictions of Catalysis by Gold
6 Catalysis by Gold with Reactants in the Gas Phase
7 Catalysis by Gold with Reactants in the Liquid Phase
8 Conclusions and Prospects
References
Chapter Two. Ordered Mesoporous Materials as Catalysts
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Comparison with Other Porous Materials
3 History and Materials Chemistry of OMMs
4 Effects of Mesostructure in Catalysis
5 Perspective: Catalyst Design on the Nanoscale
6 Conclusions and Outlook
References
Index
Description
Advances in Catalysis fills the gap between the journal papers and the textbooks across the diverse areas of catalysis research. For more than 60 years Advances in Catalysis has been dedicated to recording progress in the field of catalysis and providing the scientific community with comprehensive and authoritative reviews. This series in invaluable to chemical engineers, physical chemists, biochemists, researchers and industrial chemists working in the fields of catalysis and materials chemistry.
Key Features
- In-depth, critical, state-of-the-art reviews
- Comprehensive, covers of all aspects of catalysis research
Readership
Chemical engineers, physical chemists, biochemists, researchers and industrial chemists working in the fields of catalysis and materials chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 14th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123855176
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123855169
Reviews
"Specific scientific merit and a wealth of information make the book extremely valuable, like other volumes in the series." --American Scientist
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Bruce Gates Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California at Davis, CA, USA
Friederike Jentoft Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Massachusetts, Amherst, MA, USA