Advances in Catalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123743367, 9780080921808

Advances in Catalysis, Volume 52

1st Edition

Editors: Bruce Gates Helmut Knoezinger Friederike Jentoft
eBook ISBN: 9780080921808
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123743367
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th February 2009
Page Count: 488
Table of Contents

  1. Applications of Photoluminescence Spectroscopy to the Investigation of Oxide-Containing Catalysts in the Working State, M. Anpo, S. Dzwigaj, M. Che
    2. Raman Spectroscopy for the Structural Characterization of Operating Catalysts, M. Bañares, G. Mestl
    3. UV-vis-NIR Spectroscopy in Catalysis: Theory, Experiment, Analysis and Application under Reactive Conditions, F. Jentoft
    4. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy for Investigation of Heterogeneous Catalytic Processes, A. Knop-Gericke et al.
    5. X-ray Diffraction: A Basic Tool for Characterization of Solid Catalysts, R. Schlögl
    6. Characterization of Solid Catalysts in the Working State: X-ray Absorption Spectroscopy, S. Bare, T. Ressler

Description

Catalysis is the acceleration of a chemical reaction by a catalyst, a substance that notably affects the rate of a chemical reaction without itself being consumed or altered. Since 1948, Advances in Catalysis has filled the gap between the papers that report on and the textbooks that teach in the diverse areas of catalysis research. The editors of and contributors to Advances in Catalysis are dedicated to recording progress in this area.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive review of all aspects of catalytic research
  • Contains in-depth, critical, state-of-the-art reports

Readership

Chemical engineers, physical chemists, biochemists, researchers and industrial chemists in the fields of catalysis and materials chemistry

About the Editors

Bruce Gates Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California at Davis, CA, USA

Helmut Knoezinger Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Munich, Germany

Friederike Jentoft Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Massachusetts, Amherst, MA, USA

