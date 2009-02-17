Advances in Catalysis, Volume 52
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Applications of Photoluminescence Spectroscopy to the Investigation of Oxide-Containing Catalysts in the Working State, M. Anpo, S. Dzwigaj, M. Che
2. Raman Spectroscopy for the Structural Characterization of Operating Catalysts, M. Bañares, G. Mestl
3. UV-vis-NIR Spectroscopy in Catalysis: Theory, Experiment, Analysis and Application under Reactive Conditions, F. Jentoft
4. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy for Investigation of Heterogeneous Catalytic Processes, A. Knop-Gericke et al.
5. X-ray Diffraction: A Basic Tool for Characterization of Solid Catalysts, R. Schlögl
6. Characterization of Solid Catalysts in the Working State: X-ray Absorption Spectroscopy, S. Bare, T. Ressler
Catalysis is the acceleration of a chemical reaction by a catalyst, a substance that notably affects the rate of a chemical reaction without itself being consumed or altered. Since 1948, Advances in Catalysis has filled the gap between the papers that report on and the textbooks that teach in the diverse areas of catalysis research. The editors of and contributors to Advances in Catalysis are dedicated to recording progress in this area.
Chemical engineers, physical chemists, biochemists, researchers and industrial chemists in the fields of catalysis and materials chemistry
About the Editors
Bruce Gates Editor
University of California at Davis, CA, USA
Helmut Knoezinger Editor
University of Munich, Germany
Friederike Jentoft Editor
University of Massachusetts, Amherst, MA, USA