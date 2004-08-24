Since 1948, Advances in Catalysis has filled the gap between the papers that report on and the textbooks that teach in the diverse areas of catalysis research. The editors of and contributors to Advances in Catalysis are dedicated to recording progress in this area.

Advances in Catalysis, Volume 48, includes a description of a new and increasingly well understood class of catalysts (titanosilicates), a review of transmission electron microscopy and related methods applied to catalyst characterization, and summaries of the chemistry and processes of isobutane-alkene alkylation and partial oxidation and CO2 reforming of methane to synthesis gas.