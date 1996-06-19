Advances in Catalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120078417, 9780080565453

Advances in Catalysis, Volume 41

1st Edition

Serial Editors: D. Eley Werner Haag Bruce Gates
eBook ISBN: 9780080565453
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th June 1996
Page Count: 431
Table of Contents

N. Sheppard and C. de la Cruz, Vibrational Spectra of Hydrocarbons Adsorbed on Metals. Part I: Introductory Principles, Ethylene, and the Higher Acyclic Alkenes. T. Okuhara, N. Mizuno, and M. Misono, Catalytic Chemistry of Heteropoly Compounds. B. Notari, Microporous Crystalline Titanium Silicates. K.I. Zamaraev and and J.M. Thomas, Structural and Mechanistic Aspects of the Dehydration of Isomeric Butyl Alcohols over Porous Aluminosilicate Acid Catalysts. T.-C. Wei and J. Phillips, Thermal and Catalytic Etching: Mechanisms of Metal Catalyst Reconstruction. Chapter References. Subject Index.

Description

Since 1948, this Series has filled the gap between the papers that report and the textbooks that teach in the diverse areas of catalysis research. The editors of and contributors to Advances in Catalysis are dedicated to recording progress in this area. Each volume of Advances in Catalysis contains articles covering a subject of broad interest.

Readership

Industrial and academic chemists in the field of catalysis.

Details

No. of pages:
431
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080565453

@qu:Specific scientific merit and a wealth of information make the book extremely valuable, like other volumes in the series. @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST

About the Serial Editors

D. Eley Serial Editor

The University Nottingham, England

Werner Haag Serial Editor

Lawrenceville, New Jersey, U.S.A.

Bruce Gates Serial Editor

University of California at Davis, CA, USA

