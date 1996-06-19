Advances in Catalysis, Volume 41
Table of Contents
N. Sheppard and C. de la Cruz, Vibrational Spectra of Hydrocarbons Adsorbed on Metals. Part I: Introductory Principles, Ethylene, and the Higher Acyclic Alkenes. T. Okuhara, N. Mizuno, and M. Misono, Catalytic Chemistry of Heteropoly Compounds. B. Notari, Microporous Crystalline Titanium Silicates. K.I. Zamaraev and and J.M. Thomas, Structural and Mechanistic Aspects of the Dehydration of Isomeric Butyl Alcohols over Porous Aluminosilicate Acid Catalysts. T.-C. Wei and J. Phillips, Thermal and Catalytic Etching: Mechanisms of Metal Catalyst Reconstruction. Chapter References. Subject Index.
Description
Since 1948, this Series has filled the gap between the papers that report and the textbooks that teach in the diverse areas of catalysis research. The editors of and contributors to Advances in Catalysis are dedicated to recording progress in this area. Each volume of Advances in Catalysis contains articles covering a subject of broad interest.
Readership
Industrial and academic chemists in the field of catalysis.
Reviews
@qu:Specific scientific merit and a wealth of information make the book extremely valuable, like other volumes in the series. @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST
About the Serial Editors
D. Eley Serial Editor
The University Nottingham, England
Werner Haag Serial Editor
Lawrenceville, New Jersey, U.S.A.
Bruce Gates Serial Editor
University of California at Davis, CA, USA