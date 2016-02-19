Advances in Catalysis, Volume 37
1st Edition
Serial Editors: D. Eley Herman Pines Paul B. Weisz
eBook ISBN: 9780080565415
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1990
Page Count: 328
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th December 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080565415
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
D. Eley Serial Editor
The University Nottingham, England
Herman Pines Serial Editor
Northwestern University Evanston, Illinois
Affiliations and Expertise
Northwestern University
Paul B. Weisz Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.